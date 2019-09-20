Public trust is precious resource & will determine future success of businesses – Fujitsu report

New UK research published by leading technology company Fujitsu finds there is clear disparity between the views of members of the public and business leaders when it comes to digital transformation with 48% of people believing large organisations don’t care about the impact of emerging technologies on the world. Allied to this the report finds that trust is now a precious commodity and the ability to maintain public trust in the digital age will determine the future of success of businesses.



The research report ‘Driving a trusted future in a radically changing world’ analysed data from more than 600 business leaders and 2,000 consumers across GB and Northern Ireland.



While there is a general sense that the public feels positive about the changes brought about by technology, there are growing tensions where people are concerned organisations are not ready for them yet and have fears about the risks of data sharing and over-reliance on technology in particular. The report argues that businesses must therefore regain public trust by becoming transparent data handlers who can clearly demonstrate that they manage and regulate their data responsibly.



Similarly, there is a distinct lack of trust in businesses and organisations to manage emerging technologies responsibly with 48% of public believing companies do not truly care about their impact on the world.



This gulf between the public and leaders’ feelings towards change is clear with just one in four citizens feeling positive about what lies ahead while business leaders are eager to accelerate the scale, breadth and depth of transformation for fear of being left behind.

In contrast to the general public, most leaders in private and public sectors feel well-prepared for the change that has taken place in the last five years (57%) with 79% believing technology will be vital to their future success.



However, this is not to say that businesses are marching on. It was clear that beneath the positivity there lurks an undercurrent of doubt – with 58% of leaders stating that consumer nervousness and concern has stopped them from adopting certain technologies. This delay and doubt will only be overcome if business leaders implement future technology changes which prioritise the public and customers’ trust above all else. On the one hand consumers benefit from technology but on the other, there are obvious concerns. There needs to be a clear understanding that business leaders will implement technology with trust and responsibility in mind.



While there is a clear issue with public trust, the report also found that businesses are aware of this issue and are keen to contribute to society outside of their organisations, with over half (53%) stating that they are seeking to consciously drive positive change through CSR activity.



David Clements, Client Director at Fujitsu NI, commented: “Every industry has faced digital disruption in recent years and one thing is certain, there is no sign of it slowing down. This research has been beneficial in showing that, to contend with the greater pace of change, many businesses will need to take a more holistic and radical approach to planning in the coming years. Building and maintaining public trust through digital transformation will be vital going forward.



“Businesses should endeavour to find balance between respect for customers’ feelings towards technology and accelerating technology adoption – undoubtedly a dilemma for today’s leaders. At Fujitsu, we believe choosing co-creation approaches that are by definition ethical and trustworthy will propel businesses forward into an arena of trust and lead to successful adoption of emerging technologies. This is ever more critical at a time when trust is under pressure.”



For further insights and information, please find the detailed report ‘Driving a trusted future in a radically changing world’ available for download via this link: uk.fujitsu.com/trustedfuture