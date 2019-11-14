Northern Ireland Residential Market Survey shows price resiliency

Northern Ireland’s housing market continues to show resilience in the face of uncertainty, according to results of the monthly RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and Ulster Bank Northern Ireland Residential Market Survey for October.

Prices are continuing to rise and doing so at a firmer rate than anywhere else in the UK, driven largely by a persistent issue of less supply than demand.

The number of new buyer enquiries is also edging upwards, according to respondents, albeit sales activity remaining sluggish. The number of new sales instructions from would-be sellers is the main challenge for the market though, with surveyors reporting a flat picture as homeowners tread carefully. Indeed, new instructions to sell have not risen in eight of the past nine months, according to the survey.

As a result of the uncertainty, surveyors remain relatively cautious about the outlook for house prices in the near-term with a net balance of +9 percent of respondents expecting prices to rise over the next three months. A net balance of +18 percent of contributors expect the volume of sales to increase from their current low levels in the same timeframe.

Anecdotally, respondents continue to point to uncertainty around Brexit and news of the impending General Election as issues impacting on the market. Both are perceived to be causing reluctance, particularly in relation to resales. Additionally, the upcoming festive season is a traditionally slower time for sales, although respondents note that first time buyers and the new-build market continue to provide some buoyancy.

Longer-term, the forecast for the year ahead is relatively positive, with surveyors expecting prices to be higher in 12-months’ time. Indeed, Northern Ireland respondents, on balance, are significantly more positive about prices for the year ahead than their UK counterparts.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Residential Property Spokesman in Northern Ireland, said: “New homes and first-time buyers continue to be strong contributing factors to the resilience of the Northern Ireland housing market as a whole. The imbalance between supply and demand also continues to be the main driver of price growth.”

“As we approach winter and the Christmas period, it is expected that resales activity will ease back, but I believe there is still significant latent demand in the market that could be realised in the new year. Overall, it is encouraging to see that there continues to be resilience in the market, despite all of the external challenges and noise, and it is noteworthy that Northern Ireland surveyors are more positive about the year ahead than elsewhere in the UK,” he adds.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “Anecdotally, surveyors point to the new homes market continuing to be buoyant, with good first-time buyer demand. As we approach the deadline for applications to the Help to Buy ISA scheme at the end of November, many more first-time buyers in Northern Ireland have the opportunity to boost their savings pot for a deposit through the scheme. The Help to Buys ISA offers first-time buyers the chance to save tax-free for a deposit on their first home and to gain a further 25 percent from the government, up to a maximum of £3,000 on savings of £12,000. Thousands of Northern Ireland first time buyers have the potential to avail of the scheme, which could provide a boost to the housing market as a whole as we enter 2020.”

The main findings of Northern Ireland Residential Market Survey