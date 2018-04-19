Board members say they are ready for Brexit, but only half of lawyers agree: Pinsent Masons Report

With one year to go until the UK leaves the EU, new research from international law firm Pinsent Masons has revealed a gap between how prepared board members of the UK’s biggest companies think their business is for Brexit, and the opinion of the most senior in-house lawyers tasked with preparing for change.

‘Into the breach: The role of general counsel in navigating a successful business Brexit’ was unveiled in front of political and business stakeholders at a conference on Wednesday in Titanic Belfast, ‘Brexit – Crunch time for Northern Ireland’.

Amongst its key findings was that almost all (94%) board members think their business is very well or quite well prepared for Brexit. However, only 53% of general counsel (GCs) – the most senior in-house lawyers who are typically being tasked with leading the operational response to Brexit – agree. GCs on the whole take a much more cautious view of preparedness, and are seven times more likely than the C-suite to say their organisation is not particularly well prepared or not at all prepared for Brexit (45% v 6%).

Of the board members that expect a detailed Brexit risk assessment from their legal team, seven in ten (70%) expect their legal team to have shared this with them by June 2018. In contrast, less than half (47%) of GCs expect to be in a position to do so by this date.

The research also found that more than half (51%) of companies surveyed have already triggered contingency plans that assume a no trade deal, no transitional agreement scenario.

Speaking at the conference, Pinsent Masons Head of Energy (Ireland) Richard Murphy said, “Today’s event is a fitting opportunity for Pinsent Masons to unveil our latest report in front of Northern Ireland’s key decision makers. With major trade links both North/South and East/West, and as the only UK region with a post-Brexit land border to an EU state, local businesses should be more prepared than most for the impact of Brexit. Our dedicated Brexit Advisory Unit is helping firms navigate these issues, and that experience and knowledge, combined with the strength in depth to conduct this quality of research and analysis sets us apart.”

Guy Lougher, partner and head of the Brexit advisory unit at Pinsent Masons, said: “Many of the corporate coping strategies for Brexit are inherently legal, so UKPlc is looking to its most senior lawyers for leadership like never before. What our research finds is that there is a gap in sentiment between the boardroom and those advisers. Executives are, on the whole, bullish about their levels of preparedness for Brexit, whereas their advisers are perhaps understandably more circumspect. The key here is to ensure there is an open and regular dialogue between the boardroom and the general counsel’s office to bridge any mismatch in expectations.

“91% of businesses surveyed expect to have triggered Brexit contingency plans for a no-deal scenario by the end of this year. This is not necessarily because they foresee a worst-case scenario outcome from EU/UK negotiations, but because businesses of this size and scale cannot afford to wait for clarity on the final shape of the UK’s post-EU status. Despite the announcement that the UK and EU have agreed a large part of the withdrawal agreement in principle, this will not become legal certainty until the final agreement is ratified.

Download the report here or at pinsentmasons.com/brexitGCreport

