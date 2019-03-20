Easing The Housing Crisis: An Insight To Garden Villages In The UK

Although there is a housing epidemic here in Britain, an easy fix could potentially be the introduction of more garden villages across the country. Arbor Deck, shines a light what regional implications garden villages may have but also what they might look like for new buyers.

Defining the solution

Essentially, a garden village is a piece of brownfield land that is utilised to create a town for families. They are usually smaller projects and can contain from 1,500 to 10,000 homes. Often, garden villages have their own facilities — such as schools, shops and transport stations — which makes this type of living space perfect for families and first-time buyers looking to lead the picture-perfect life.

Interestingly, the development of these villages allow its homeowners to create their own identity. However, there are a few ways to identify them. They must be a settlement outside of an existing town or city and not closely attached. The British government is currently supporting 17 locations around the country, with £6 million expected to go towards funding 14 new garden villages and £1.4 million to support three garden towns (which are similar to garden villages, only larger).

What does the garden village scene look like in the UK?

As well as this, it’s expected that garden villages will be built in other parts of the country and provide 200,000 new homes.

Regional impacts

As there will be more homes created, this will require more manual workers which will increase job opportunities. This will help to boost the economy, as it will provide people with more jobs in the area.

With more homes built, there will be more people in and out of the region. There is a popular misconception that this will put a strain on the resources of current residents nearby, such as school places for their children and obtaining doctor appointments. However, this is not the case, as garden villages are built with their own facilities including schools and general practices. In turn, this will also create more jobs in the area of development.

Garden villages tend to have their own transportation links too. On the other hand, more cars on the road could cause congestion.

Garden village home trends

Most homes within the garden villages do have their own gardens. With everything looking brand new, there will be a need for updated garden furniture and other outdoor products — but what are the current trends?

If you’re looking to introduce a relaxing space, a lot of people are looking into timber decking. With the weather at a constant change, composite decking is weather-resistant and very low maintenance, which means you don’t need to worry about repairing or repainting.

As well as this, owning a hot tub is becoming a growing trend. In North Wales, a businessman has even had to double the size of his hot tub showroom this year to keep up with demand! These are a great addition to any garden, especially if you have a rural view of the surrounding countryside.

There’s much more to than just hot tubs and decking though. According to Andrew Hartley, research director at market research company, AMA; garden buildings including sunhouses have “high potential growth” in the industry. Sunhouses are great for maximising your garden space and creating an extra room for your family without having to pay for an expensive house extension. Typically, these are small and easy to fit into your garden with enough room for a few chairs and a table to unwind with drinks and food. Sunhouses infuse your garden with character and are excellent refuges for reading, relaxing and socialising, so these are ideal for new garden village homes.

Slashing the time we have to spend maintaining our outdoor spaces and beautiful to look at from season to season, fake grass is a high-demand gardening commodity. If you’ve decked much of your back garden, you can add colour by creating a small space of artificial grass on the ground level, or putting a full artificial lawn at the front of your home that you don’t have to keep weeding and watering.

From hanging Chinese lanterns between decking posts to placing LED fairy lights into vintage jam jars, how you illuminate your garden is going to be in focus. Speaking of vintage, garden furniture is set to head back in time when it comes to design and textures. We’ll see more natural, traditional materials used for tables and chairs — such as teak and rattan — to create a more rustic look, as well as a rise in woven and crochet techniques for the retro effect. Needless to say, garden village homeowners will have a lot of inspiration for their green spaces.

It’s no secret that the rise of garden villages could remove the pressure on larger cities with growing homelessness issues. Even with the few points for concern, such as a rise in local traffic, this is potentially a huge boost for families, communities and the entire UK economy.

