Complacency is the prerogative of those destined to be the next generation of dodos, says PwC

It’s a high tech, high octane world where today’s consumers are at the cutting edge of tomorrow’s technology, says PwC Belfast Partner, Janette Jones.

But it’s also a cutthroat commercial world where new technologies become old news almost as soon as they hit the online marketplace; where social attitudes are transformed – and even created – with a single tweet and where governments struggle to keep up and legislate as their default response.

But for business the old challenges – generating sales, boosting productivity, improving margins and managing cash – are just as important for the new entrepreneurs of generation Z as they were for their baby-boomer grandparents.

The difference is that, for baby-boomers change was progressive, nuanced and evolutionary – for generation Z – change is disruptive, overnight and transformative – with potentially fatal consequences for the unwary.

The other major change is that a series of new challenges – from purpose and talent, to customer experience and social media – can accelerate the delivery of the old chestnuts of productivity, margins, profit and cash – and ultimately market share.

A recent LinkedIn story featuring LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Huffington Post’s Arianna Huffington, Harvard professor Bill George and Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, defined the nature of the challenge.

They warned that over the next five years, business leaders will face a couple of fundamental challenges – in particular the market and the war for talent. Never mind productivity and cashflow; they contend that these are the issues that will really sort out the survivors from those destined go to the wall.

Market dynamics are changing faster than ever thanks to the emerging technologies. Products like hotels and car rental have become platforms for the likes of Airbnb and Uber. As today’s products become tomorrow’s platforms, today’s product providers need to continually adapt and move forward – and this is no different when it comes to the nuts and bolts of good business.

Complacency is the prerogative of those destined to be the next generation of dodos.

Mastering these complex skills in changing times delivers the ultimate win-win. The business leaders who understand their markets, are good to themselves, good to their people and good to their communities and will be those who are fit for growth.

Janette Jones | NI Market Leader

Janette Jones is a PwC partner and head of the Tax business in Northern Ireland. She has over 20 years experience advising private sector companies and multinational groups on a full range of UK tax issues. Janette is well known in the Northern Ireland market as an innovative and strategic tax advisor, having advised private equity houses on the structuring of equity and debt investment gaining considerable expertise in corporate restructuring and cross border investments.

Category: Opinions & commentaries