Xperience Group To The Rescue of Air Ambulance NI

In this day and age, the need for resilient technology has never been so important. For Air Ambulance NI, IT plays a key part in its helicopter operations, which is why the charity has enlisted Xperience Group as a strategic IT partner, allowing it to focus on keeping in touch with their supporters and keeping their helicopter in the air!

Preparing for Take-Off

Making history, Air Ambulance NI is the first non-for-profit organisation to provide Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) in Northern Ireland. Officially registered as a charity in 2015, the organisation embarked on a journey to secure start-up funding which successfully led to ministerial approval in 2017. With a team of highly trained paramedics and doctors, Air Ambulance NI are on a mission to help save lives across Northern Ireland – with technology at the forefront of their strategic growth plans.

Patrick Minne, Chief Executive at Air Ambulance NI comments, “When approval was granted, time started ticking, which meant we needed to get operations up and running as soon as possible. Everything that comes with setting up a new business, from premises, to staff and third party contracts- including IT support.”

He continues, “Starting as a small team meant that we needed an IT solution which would facilitate effective communications, enable collaboration on projects, allow us to access information anytime, anywhere and importantly be sustainable to grow with us.”

Taking to the Cloud

To assist in the charity’s start-up efforts, Xperience Group have deployed Office 365, along with security solutions and will continue to provide IT support to the charity going forward. Accessible from anywhere at any time, Office 365 will enable the team to collaborate on fundraising projects, as well as ensuring their business data is secure in the Cloud.

Patrick Leggett, Group Director at Xperience Group comments, “It is a great privilege to be working in partnership with Air Ambulance NI. As a Group, we work with many non-for-profit organisations across the UK – knowing that our support can help make a difference is extremely rewarding. We’re really looking forward to watching Air Ambulance NI grow over the coming years, but even more excited to be part of their journey!”

Patrick Minne remarks, “With the help of Xperience Group, we’ve been able to start our business in the Cloud. Office 365 and the IT support provided by Xperience has been the oxygen which allows us to stay in touch with our community, connectors and fundraisers. Having all of our IT needs met by a team of experts has removed a lot of pain and allows us to focus on our core business activities.”

And it doesn’t stop there, Air Ambulance NI have high aspirations to develop the impact of the charity through increased fundraising and awareness. Patrick Minne concludes, “We’ve got big plans for the future, including adding additional helicopter resources and hopefully opening a visitor’s experience centre. Of course we will need to raise our fundraising efforts, maximise communications and increase brand awareness – thankfully we’ve got excellent technology to help us do just that!”

Air Ambulance NI

Deciding on a corporate charity to support? Keen to make a donation? Or for more information about Air Ambulance NI, visit www.airambulanceni.org

Looking for Rapid-Response IT? Get In Touch With Xperience Group:www.xperience-group.com

If you love it, share it

Category: Other Articles