Xperience Group celebrates 50 years of business with 22 new jobs and 32% YoY growth 

Xperience Group, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established providers of IT solutions, is celebrating 50 years of business success across the UK and Ireland.

Coinciding with the anniversary, the company announced 32% year-on-year growth and 27% workforce growth.

Xperience Group’s new team growth is in direct response to a sharp increase in market demand for smart IT solutions. The company has added ten staff, with a further 12 positions open, including Graduate and Engineering roles. This will bring Xperience Group’s total national head count to 111. The new positions will be responsible for supporting the delivery of new contracts and will continue the implementation of leading IT solutions across the UK.

In addition, the company has welcomed an additional £1.5m in new customer sales since the beginning of the year. With a strong track record for helping companies implement IT efficiencies, Xperience Group is demonstrating a commitment to clients by making further investments in talent and technology with a robust five-year growth strategy.

Speaking on the 50th anniversary, Iain O’Kane, Managing Director of Xperience Group, said: “This is an exciting time for Xperience Group as we have high expectations over the next five years from both organic and acquisitive growth and we are delighted about our plans for adding additional staff. Welcoming the best technology talent to our team in Northern Ireland is key to bringing the most innovative solutions to our clients.

“Since starting fifty years ago in Northern Ireland, we have seen a continuous uptake in technology adoption, including a 30% increase in cloud adoption since 2015. Every day we see how our clients, across a wide range of industries, benefit from implementing cloud-based technology and IT solutions. We look forward to further educating the business community on how we can make cloud computing simple.”

As a client for over three years, Kevin Doherty from Disability Action NI, added: “Xperience Group has played a pivotal role in bringing digital innovation into our day-to-day operations. We were looking for an IT solutions provider that would help us become more efficient and cost-effective, while acting as an extension of our company.

“The company has always been a trusted name in the IT world and brings five decades of solutions and expertise to the table. It is great to see the business doing so well and we look forward to continuing our work together to drive growth and success through technology solutions.”

The recent introduction of the company’s third Cloud computing platform will support the 30% increase in cloud adoption in Northern Ireland, witnessed by the company since 2015. This enables clients to focus on core business objectives and benefit from always on, secure, robust and flexible technology.

To learn more about Xperience Group and their new job openings visit the website: xperience-group.com