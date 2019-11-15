Xero has accepted Osome into a Gold Business Partnership!

Osome has received the gold partner status from Xero, a cloud-based accounting software platform. With only 30 Singapore companies holding this title, Xero recognizes Osome expertise in bookkeeping, accounting, and taxation.

Osome has been operating for nearly two years and it offers a business management system not only in Singapore, but also Hong Kong and the UK.

The online service of this company is built around a chat, with the help of which entrepreneurs can send accounting documents, generate reports, exchange information with other users and work with technical support of this system.

Osome’s service has become quite convenient for any business, and it also allows you to quickly register companies, use the services of a corporate secretary and thus you will be engaged in your business administration through the Xero’s cloud platform software.

Xero’s cloud-based software, also available through a mobile application, now has over 1.8 million subscribers and therefore it is very convenient to do business with such great partner as Osome, which continues to expand its activity and open new offices in Southeast Asia countries (China, Malaysia, Hongkong).