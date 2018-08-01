Women in Businesss launch 2018 Awards – enter from here

Achievements of Northern Ireland’s top business women are to be celebrated at the 2018 Women in Business Awards.

The Awards were launched in Belfast by Women in Business Chief Executive, Roseann Kelly and Awards title sponsor representative, Head of Sales and Presales Northern Ireland at Virgin Media, Seamus McCorry.

Now in their eighth year, the Women in Business Awards are an annual celebration of the outstanding achievements of female business leaders in Northern Ireland. The 2018 awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 8th November, where all sectors are invited to join for an evening of celebration.

Women in Business Chief Executive, Roseann Kelly commented, “We are delighted to be launching the eighth Women in Business Awards with our new partner Virgin Media Business. We believe that it is imperative for the business sector to lead the way by showing their support for an inclusive business community.

“As leaders, women are a valuable and integral part of our community and business life. The Women in Business Awards brings people together to acknowledge women’s professional achievements and to celebrate and reward them for being amazing role models for current and future generations.

“The Awards recognise business women from a diverse range of disciplines through 11 awards categories. Over the past seven years, we have seen winners from tourism, media, technology and the public sector and I would encourage women to nominate themselves or a colleague.”

All finalists will join the Women in Business Award Finalist Alumnae, which offers the opportunity to network and engage with like-minded business women enhancing both personal and professional development.

Seamus McCorry, Head of Sales and Presales Northern Ireland at Virgin Media commented, “Women in Business Northern Ireland are a fantastic organisation striving to encourage, empower and enlighten women. Our partnership together sees a merging of creative thinking with a plan to facilitate growth and support of business women across Northern Ireland.

We’re thrilled to be working with Women in Business as we build a diverse and gender balanced workforce which reflects our customers and the communities we serve and ensures our people can be their best selves at work. We look forward to sponsoring and attending this year’s annual Women in Business Awards!”

For a full list of awards, entry forms and to book a ticket to the event visit: www. womeninbusinessni.com

