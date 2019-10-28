Willis Insurance & Risk Management Adds Hospital Liaison Advisor

Willis Insurance and Risk Management has recruited a Hospital Liaison Advisor to specifically service the growing customer base of private medical clients.

Dianne Gibson is a 77 year old, but she sees this as no barrier as she continues to enjoy her work and relishes using her experience, has been appointed as Hospital Liaison Advisor. She is responsible for ensuring that clients within the Willis Wealth Management Division are being given the best possible care across private hospitals in Northern Ireland. This includes talking to clients and making recommendations on the best course of action to suit their medical requirements as well as offering information on new services and treatment available to patients.

Dianne’s unique experience as a private medical insurance broker for the past 25 years, coupled with her experience as Chair of the ‘Ladies Committee’ at the Ulster Independent Clinic, when it was established, has allowed her to build many relationships in the private medical sector leaving her more than qualified for the role. Her know-how allows her to give an honest guide to clients on what to expect with their medical care.

Asked about what keeps her motivated to continue working in this sector, Dianne attributed it to a sense of duty to her clients; “As a family run business with over 40 years of experience, Willis Insurance and Risk Management shares many of the core values that I believe in. I also wanted to join somewhere that I felt would be a good fit for me.

“I have always prided myself in going over and above the norm of what is expected and making sure that I was able to get my clients access to the best possible treatment. I am now able to do this for Willis Insurance and Risk Management’s clients.”

Colin Willis, Employee Benefits Director of Willis Insurance and Risk Management, said; “We are delighted that Dianne (Gibson) has decided to join our team at Willis. This role is an innovative new role in the market and further showcases the varying services that we offer our clients.

“It is imperative that we ensure our private medical clients have the best possible advice and given Dianne’s experience we are content that this will be second to none, with her years of expertise and knowledge adding real value to our client base.

“I must say that Dianne is the best person for the job. She will be an excellent asset to the company and I’ve no doubt that our clients will also agree.”

Willis Insurance and Risk Management is a family run firm which has over 40 years’ experience, their management and insight along with diversifying into new but collaborative sectors gives them the edge in what is a crowded and competitive market.