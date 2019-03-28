Five reasons why ferry travel is the way to go to Britain

As more people book ferry travel as their preferred mode of transport between Northern Ireland and Britain, during Big Ferry Fortnight the country’s biggest ferry company is giving holiday-makers good reason to choose sea travel.

Stena Line experienced a significant increase in passengers during 2018 and as part of this year’s Big Ferry Fortnight (March 23- April 6), which aims to attract even more people to discover ferry travel along with encouraging people to rediscover the relaxed mode of transport, the company has put together the top five benefits to encourage holiday-makers to treat themselves to a comfortable trip across the Irish Sea.

And to top it all off, to celebrate Big Ferry Fortnight, more than 2,000 pairs of ferry tickets across 13 companies, including Stena Line, and 50 routes are up for grabs on www.bigferryfortnight.com in a ballot organised by Discover Ferries.

“More and more people are discovering the benefits of ferry travel. It is one of the most relaxing, stress-free ways of travelling and the advantages speak for themselves,” said Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea North.

“Passengers who come on-board Stena Line experience great service and facilities to match, with beautifully designed suites and cabins, restaurants, bars, spas, shops cinemas and kids play areas.

“We believe that there are so many reasons why people should experience travelling by ferry and what better time to look into booking a trip than during Big Ferry Fortnight when holiday makers could win free travel on over 50 routes!” added Orla.

Stena Line’s top five reasons why you should take the ferry to Britain

No luggage limits – take as much luggage as you want at no extra cost, everything from your golf clubs to the kitchen sink! Stretch those legs – take a seat and stretch out those legs in comfortable and spacious surroundings Chill out zone – enjoy some ‘me time’ in Stena Line’s on-board Hygge Lounge or Nordic Spa and recharge before your holiday with the family * Childs play – make sure your children’s holiday starts as soon as you get on-board with loads to see and do including the kids play area, on-board game zones and cinema Puppy love – take your pet with you and save yourself the heartbreak of leaving your furry friend behind – not to mention the kennel costs while you’re away

To book with Stena Line visit www.stenaline.co.uk, call 08447 70 70 70 or visit your local travel office or agent and to register for the Big Ferry Fortnight Ballot visit www.bigferryfortnight.com where terms and conditions apply.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Ireland and Britain including Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham and Belfast to Cairnryan, a total of 232 weekly sailing options. Stena Line also offers the only direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.

* Hygge Lounge and Nordic Spa subject to availability dependent on route.