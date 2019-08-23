Volunteers Clean Up 263 Tonnes of Litter in The Big Spring Clean

Northern Ireland’s largest clean-up, The Big Spring Clean, has announced record success figures with 127,864 volunteers cleaning up at 3,868 events, lifting 43,447 bags of litter – that’s 263 tonnes. With invaluable support from Greggs, Moy Park, GRAHAM, NI Water, Translink and McDonald’s UK – the charity aim to encourage more support from local businesses here on the ground in Northern Ireland.

The Big Spring Clean is a province-wide campaign, organised by charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful as part of their Live Here Love Here campaign, covering all communal areas such as parks, shores, forests, rivers, beaches and reservoirs. Volunteers from local businesses, schools and community groups across Northern Ireland attended organised litter picks or created their own community-based events across a month of activity to clean up and protect our eco-system from harmful plastics.

Live Here Love Here has been championing local communities who are passionate about improving their environment – making a cleaner, greener and safer place for local residents and families to enjoy and spend time together.

Jodie McAneaney, Live Here Love Here Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful comments: “Our volunteers are fantastic, they are so proactive and as our results show, they are making a real and credible difference but we really need more support from local businesses. We actually have a programme where businesses can take things one step further and ‘Adopt a Spot’ – taking ownership of a particular area. We want to harness this passion from local communities – supporting with advice and the tools needed to make a real difference.”

The Adopt a Spot initiative is open to local businesses allowing them the opportunity to partner Northern Ireland’s largest community environmental and civic pride campaign with dedicated support from a Live Here Love Here Project Officer. The affiliation also provides the opportunity to fulfil Corporate Social Responsibility objectives and partner Live Here Love Here on future campaigns.

Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Dr Ian Humphreys, comments: “This year’s Big Spring Clean results are remarkable. 263 tonnes of litter is an incredible amount – it will no doubt save marine life, create a safer place for communities to enjoy and help in our continuous pursuit to eradicate pointless plastics. We want to thank the local businesses who donated not just their time but the effort it takes to rally community spirit for this great cause. It is our hope that we can empower other businesses to sign up and keep the momentum going by Adopting a Spot in their local area – protecting their community for generations to come and providing long-term solutions to these very real environmental problems.”

Businesses which sign up to ‘Adopt a Spot’, will receive an adoption pack containing all the equipment needed to run a safe and successful clean up such as high vis jackets, litter pickers, a first aid kit, gloves, litter bags and a Live Here Love Here hints and tips booklet. There is a small admin cost of £350 per business to cover these initial assets. If you’d like to learn more about how to ‘Adopt a Spot’, contact Ciara Laverty at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful on 028 9073 6920 [email protected] or visit www.liveherelovehere.org