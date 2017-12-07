Visit Belfast gears up for its best Christmas yet

Visit Belfast is looking forward to rounding off what is set to be a record-breaking year for tourism with its best Christmas season yet after launching a fresh festive campaign to keep the tills ringing right through the season and into the New Year.

Last year, Visit Belfast kicked off its first ’Find Your Belfast’ collaborative marketing campaign, bringing together hundreds of organisations, businesses and individuals to promote the city and its festive offering to audiences across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Building on the success of the campaign, Belfast is now back in the throes of another busy Christmas season thanks to a major push to attract even greater numbers to the city at this time of year.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Nuala McAllister, said: “Belfast is a warm and welcoming city and a wonderful place to visit at any time of the year, but there’s something really special about the city at Christmas. Belfast has come together like never before to create a real festive experience which locals and visitors alike will remember forever.”

Visit Belfast is spearheading the 2017 ‘Find Your Belfast’ campaign with direct support from Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Belfast One, Translink, Victoria Square and CastleCourt shopping centres.

Featuring an innovative programme of digital and social media marketing activity, the invigorated campaign also incorporates online, TV and radio advertising. Building on last year’s success, it has been carefully designed to reach millions of potential visitors across the island of Ireland ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive, Visit Belfast, said: “Working in partnership with organisations and stakeholders across the city, we have developed a campaign that will reach shoppers and potential visitors in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which will show the energy and excitement of Belfast at Christmas.

“With plenty on offer, and value and choice to suit every visitor, we look forward to delivering a boost to our retailers at this crucial trading period.”

For more information on what’s happening in Belfast this Christmas go to www.visitbelfast.com/christmas.

