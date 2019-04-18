Belfast leisure centres shortlisted in ukactive awards

Two leisure centres in Belfast have been shortlisted in the 2019 ukactive awards for Regional Centre of the Year (Wales and Northern Ireland).

GLL’s Better Gym Belfast and Olympia Leisure Centre are now through to the finals which will take place in Manchester Central on 6 June.

GLL also has the highest number of finalists, with 14 shortlisted for the awards which showcase the best in the UK’s leisure industry across the public, private and third sectors.

Gareth Kirk, Regional Director at GLL in Northern Ireland said: “We are very proud to have two of our Belfast centres shortlisted in this year’s ukactive awards. The awards showcase the very best in the leisure industry right across the UK so to have two shortlisted here is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff in Belfast and the service we offer our customers. It also shows how Belfast is transforming its leisure service offering, with centres that rival the best of any across the UK.”