Upstream first to bring Trade Finance to Northern Ireland: VIDEO REPORT

Upstream – a Belfast-based alternative finance company specialising in SME funding – has become the first funder in Northern Ireland to introduce a Trade Finance option for clients. The market-first solution unlocks the ability for businesses to finance their working capital needs end to end, from supplier to buyer.

With more than £2m worth of trade finance transactions in just four months, Upstream’s Trade Finance solution is creating real waves in the market according to experienced entrepreneur and Upstream Managing Director, Judith Totten MBE.

“Trade finance is not a new concept, but it’s something that up until now hasn’t been available to local businesses. Put simply, Upstream’s Trade Finance solution bridges a gap where organisations require additional funding quickly to deliver orders beyond their current capability.

“Available to businesses across almost every sector where this funding gap exists, our trade finance option is a perfect complementary product to our core invoice financing offer which effectively provides strong cash-flow for businesses based on the value of invoices they raise. A client can avail of one or both offerings under the one roof at Upstream.

“We’re very excited to be the first to bring this type of finance solution to Northern Ireland as it has the potential to unlock major growth for SMEs struggling to keep up with demand and those at risk of losing crucial order pipelines due to the unnecessary delays and tick-boxing exercises associated with some traditional lending streams.”

Upstream works closely with ambitious local Northern Ireland companies to understand what they require now and horizon-scan for what they will need well into the future. With a strong emphasis on working collaboratively with existing lenders, Upstream prides itself on its ability to make quick locally-based decisions and find solutions that ensure businesses thrive and grow.

To find out more about Upstream visit www.upstreampositive.co.uk

