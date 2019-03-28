Ulster University students get a kick-start to their career from business mentors

Six second-year BSc Accounting students, Sarah Stewart, Jazmin Vollands, Bronagh McLaughlin, Perry Reynolds, Niamh Quinn and Tunrayo Akinnigbagge from Ulster University have out-scored over 100 peers to win a valuable BDO Interview Award.

Pictured with 5 of the winners are BDO Northern Ireland Manager Ciara Brennan (middle left), Ulster University Module Coordinator Cathy Moore (middle centre) and BDO Northern Ireland Director Claire McFall (middle right).

Now in its 4th year, the Interview Award is organised by Ulster University’s Business School (UUBS) and the Employability and Careers Department with support and from BDO Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the initiative, Cathy Moore, module co-ordinator and member of the Employability and Careers Team at Ulster University, explained:

“Building tangible and practical links between our students and local businesses is a vital part of delivering invaluable work-based learning. By working in partnership with BDO we have been able to provide our students with exposure to local industry, interview experience and the opportunity to practice those skills so essential for successful future recruitment.”

The participating students all took part in the Interview Award process as part of an innovative module on Career Entrepreneurship as part of the BSc (Hons) Accounting program within the Business School. The award process involved the students completing interview skill training provided by BDO senior staff as well as a series of mock interviews undertaken by senior staff from both organisations over a four-day period.

As the top performing students, each secured a place in BDO’s accelerated recruitment process and were awarded training contracts for 2020. The students will also undertake a four-week placement and receive mentoring from BDO Northern Ireland during their university studies.

Claire McFall Director at BDO Northern Ireland and involved in the creation of the scheme with UU added, “We are delighted to congratulate the students for their success in the BDO Interview Award and we are thrilled to support such a valuable initiative, now in its 4th year.

At BDO Northern Ireland we are passionate about supporting and developing the skills of our future leaders and in doing so we endeavour to support and give back to our local educational institutions. The BDO Interview award is one of many activities that are so important for developing students’ practical skills, experience and employability for their future careers.”