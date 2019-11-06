Ulster University Magee campus welcomes new Allstate IT Lab

Allstate has opened a new state of the art computing lab at Ulster University Magee campus, representing a major investment in educational resources for the North West region.

The new lab is based within Ulster University’s School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems at the Magee Campus and is a boost to the core teaching competencies in the areas of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technologies, Electronics and Embedded Systems, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering and Renewable Energy Engineering.

The lab is an extension of the longstanding partnership between Allstate and Ulster University which recognises the importance of developing professional and educational links, whilst attracting next generation IT talent to Allstate, keeping the company at the forefront of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Ulster University Magee

The partnership is one of a number that links Ulster University and Allstate and will significantly enhance the student experience and offering at Magee.

John Healy, Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland commented: “We are very proud to have partnered with Ulster University in the opening of the new IT lab. Allstate are committed to finding the best talent in Northern Ireland and the partnership between academia and business is vital in preparing the next generation of IT professionals. The North West is an integral part of the Allstate NI organisation and this collaboration will help boost the local economy. We’re thrilled to be able to improve student experiences at Ulster University by providing them with top quality resources and look forward to seeing how the IT industry continues to grow in the North West.”

Professor Liam Maguire, Executive Dean at Ulster University welcomed the development: “The opening of the Allstate Lab at Ulster University cements a long-established relationship and demonstrates a strong commitment to providing professionally relevant education which will help our graduates to secure employment in the highly skilled Computing and Engineering sector.”

“Our School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems has developed strong industry links in both teaching and research and this lab will enable us to enhance our industrial input across courses and research which make a tangible difference to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Integral to the work of the lab will be collaborations relating to cutting-edge academic research and application towards real-time corporate issues, with John Healy, Allstate Managing Director outlining some of the benefits the partnership will deliver: “The opening of our new lab in Ulster University’s Magee Campus reinforces a commitment to developing the next generation of the IT workforce in Northern Ireland. From software development to data science we look forward to collaborating and nurturing talent in Ulster University through providing industry experience and preparing students for a rewarding professional career.”