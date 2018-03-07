Ulster University Business School Introduces Neuro Linguistic Programming

Ulster University Business School has introduced leaders and managers to the concept of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) at a special event organised as part of Management Month and delivered by NLP Master Practitioner Michael Dunlop.

NLP offers a practical set of skills, techniques and attitudes for becoming more effective in life, both personally and professionally which has delivered tangible results in organisations as diverse as Jaguar Land Rover, Barclays Bank and the United States Army.

Nick Read, Business Development Manager, Ulster University Business School explains, “Whilst the perception of a business school is to deliver academic courses, at Ulster University we also strive to expose our students to a comprehensive range of tools that will develop their management and leadership skills.

“NLP is a fascinating concept which examines how our habitual patterns of thinking (Neuro), communication (Linguistics) and behaviour (Programming) shape our unique experience of life and our interactions with other people. By becoming more aware of these patterns and making small changes, participants can increase their ability to understand, influence and effectively engage with others.

“Following this taster event, we hope to offer a dedicated NLP training module as part of our Executive Education portfolio in the near future.”

NLP skills and methodologies are now widely used to improve outcomes across many sectors including business, health, education, politics, community development and sport. NLP principles are at the heart of the NI Programme for Government.

NLP Trainer and Master Practitioner Michael Dunlop added, “learning NLP has become an essential part of the toolkit for leaders and managers. Essentially it is an approach to exploring how individuals structure their unique experience of life and work to create results, both good and bad. With that awareness we can improve outcomes and get better results in any situation whether at home or at work.”

Category: Other Articles