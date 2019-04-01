Ulster University and Causeway Enterprise Agency Lead 2 Grow conference

Ulster University and Causeway Enterprise Agency brought together local and international business leaders to help businesses in Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush and Ballycastle develop personal and professional creative leadership skills to survive and thrive post Brexit at the annual Lead 2 Grow conference on the Coleraine campus.

Professor Karise Hutchinson Provost of the Ulster University Coleraine campus, Mark Pollock and Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Causeway Enterprise Agency.

A panel of inspirational speakers shared stories of leading creative change in challenging times, inspiring and equipping local business leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to grow their business. Facilitated by BBC journalist Mark Carruthers and featuring keynote speakers Mark Pollock, explorer and collaboration catalyst, and Remco Hempenious, a global leader with IKEA, along with a diverse panel of high profile thought leaders in the creative industry, the event explored how to encourage, capture and deliver creative solutions for business.

Professor Karise Hutchinson, Provost of the Coleraine campus, opened the conference saying: “In a time of extraordinary uncertainty and exceptional turbulence, organisations of all shapes and sizes require all of the leader’s capacity, as well as shared responsibility of the whole team in order to survive. This conference was not just about inspiring the audience, but equipping business leaders with the tools to navigate the ever-changing business environment in a way that enables growth.”

Valuable knowledge was offered from keynote speakers and local creative entrepreneurs, including Fionnuala Deane, founding Director of Dog Ears (a children’s media company established in 2010); Nuala Murphy, a multi-award winning entrepreneur and CEO of Moment Health (a health tech solution that offers early intervention to perinatal mood and anxiety disorders); René Mullin, a Printmaker/Artist, Arts Manager, Company Director, Author, Curator and Workshop Facilitator), and Ashley Moore CEO of Spatialest (assisting the appraisal industry enabling cities to visualise their data using map-based technology). Delegates were able to learn techniques on how to unlock your potential to respond to the current environment using creative techniques and to help your business thrive.

Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Causeway Enteprise Agency commented, “We are delighted to have once again delivered an innovative and inspirational conference for businesses here on the North Coast. The keynotes challenged us to operate with a mind set of being game changers, boldly navigating the challenges and the opportunities we encounter in business. I urge all who attended to reflect and act upon the key messages communicated at L2G and continue to disrupt the status quo otherwise run the risk of becoming the status quo!”

The event was supported by Ulster University, Causeway Enterprise Agency Future Screens NI, Causeway Coast and Glen Council, and Future Screens NI.