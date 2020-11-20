Ulster Bank shortlisted for Coronavirus Hero Award

Ulster Bank has been shortlisted for an RNIB See Differently ‘Coronavirus Heroes’ Award.

The organisation has been shortlisted by a panel of judges for the Best Corporate Response category after reacting to the coronavirus pandemic by using their time, resources and skills to support the blind and partially sighted community during this difficult time.

The RNIB See Differently Awards – Coronavirus Heroes, aim to shine a spotlight on the people and organisations who have stepped up to help, support and find solutions to the challenges faced by people with sight loss during the pandemic. It also aims to recognise those blind and partially sighted people who have gone above and beyond to help others get through these uncertain times.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking with Ulster Bank, said throughout the course of pandemic, Ulster Bank has worked hard to meet the needs of all of their customers.

“Coronavirus regulations meant we had to adapt how we operate but we were determined that any changes introduced would not make it more challenging for customers experiencing sight loss to carry out everyday transactions, such as banking. We worked in close partnership with the RNIB and appreciated their help and guidance so that we could build and improve our services for these customers.

“It’s a great boost for the whole team that we have been shortlisted for this award and whatever the outcome, we’ll continue to work hard and ensure that we meet the needs of all of our customers.”

RNIB Head of Integrated Marketing Lorna Forbes said: “Although 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, there have been some amazing acts of kindness and support that have played a significant role in helping others though a tough time.

“Our awards recognise these amazing achievements and say thank you to these outstanding individuals and organisations. We wish all of our finalists the very best of luck.”

The awards celebrate entries across three categories – Best Community Contribution, Best Corporate Response, and Best Media Impact. Voting for the winner of each category is now open and people can place their vote by phone or online by visiting: www.rnib.org.uk/vote-heroes.

To vote for Ulster Bank, by phone, text HERO 7 to 70100.

All votes are free and voting closes on Tuesday 24 November.