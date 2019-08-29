Ulster Bank backs investment in Tricam Caravans

Two brothers, Colin and Edward Fearon, have announced the takeover of a Tricam Caravans with funding facilities provided by Ulster Bank.

Tricam Caravans, based in Dromore, County Down, is one of Northern Ireland’s leading local caravan dealers, specialising in the sale and servicing of quality used touring caravans.

It has been trading for over 25 years under the direction of the now retired Joey and Christine Trimble.

The Ulster Bank-backed six-figure investment enables the duo to purchase the business and retain the posts of all existing staff, including creating one new position. It has also supported the purchase of almost 50 caravan and touring vehicle units on site and facilitates the purchase of additional high-quality used stock.

The new venture will benefit from Edward’s 15 years’ experience working in the tourism and leisure industry. His brother, Colin, is returning from the United States after 26 years to run the business alongside him.

As well as sales, the brothers’ plans include growing the vehicle servicing and repairs side of the business.

Philip McNeill, Business Development Manager at Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank is very pleased to support Eddie and Colin in their new venture. Tricam Caravans has a fantastic local reputation and we’re confident that will continue under its new management who bring valuable industry experience with them.

“Importantly, Eddie and Colin are investing in additional services for the business including improving its aftersales and aftercare facilities. This will support them to grow their customer base to include existing caravan owners requiring skilled and reliable repairs and servicing.”

“Domestic breaks and staycations are on the rise,” Eddie explained.

“From Game of Thrones territory to the Causeway Coastal Route, the Wild Atlantic Way and more, we have stunning heritage sites and a growing international appeal which is attracting thousands of tourists to our shores every year.

“Equally, this image of Ireland as a destination rich in history and with so many breath-taking sights is catching on locally too. We’re seeing more and more people from here who are keen to explore these sites and attractions. This is a real driver for our growing business and future growth plans.”

Brother Colin said the purchase of a caravan as an alternative take on the holiday fund is becoming more common.

“The facilities and offering at caravan sites around Ireland are always improving,” he said. “At the same time, the cost of a family holiday abroad is often out of reach for many. What we are seeing is people are willing to invest in a quality caravan as an alternative holiday fund, one that provides them with greater freedom and that they can make use of for years to come.”