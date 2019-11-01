Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen Awarded 5 Stars for Outstanding Visitor Experience

Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen, one of Co. Down’s hidden gems, has achieved five stars for its visitor experience.

The traditionally styled farmhouse kitchen, based in Killinchy, offers a number of experiential packages with guests given the opportunity to take part in food tours of the local area and discover the culinary heritage of Northern Ireland with traditional bread making classes.

Samantha Corr, Quality & Standards Manager at Tourism NI, commented: “Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen is a fabulous addition to the tourism offering for any visitor wishing to come and explore more of the County Down area. Tracey’s bread making experience fits perfectly with the vision of Tourism NI and the promotion of our all island food and drink initiative, Taste the Island. The farmhouse is an idyllic location for both international and local visitors to escape from their busy lives and truly relax.

Samantha added: “Tracey’s superb hospitality and welcoming environment makes this experience so unique. We congratulate Tracey on this wonderful achievement and I would encourage everyone to try Tracey’s fantastic food experience.”

Tracey Jeffery, proprietor of Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen added: “I’m delighted to receive this five star grading from Tourism NI and especially pleased to be recognised for something that I truly am passionate about. I love welcoming guests into my cosy and very lived in kitchen. They roll their sleeves up and get stuck into bread making, and they feel a great sense of achievement when their soda bread is ready to eat. I take pride in offering guests a unique taste of what it is really like in this part of Northern Ireland.”

For further information on Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme, please visit tourismni.com