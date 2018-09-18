Tourism NI hosts event showcasing the best of Northern Ireland to coach and group tour operators

Over 40 influential coach and group tour operators from across the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England were recently hosted in Belfast as part of the annual Coach and Group Workshop facilitated by Tourism NI in partnership with Tourism Ireland.

The Coach and Group Tour Operators Workshop, held this year at Belfast Cathedral, is an important networking event on the tourism industry calendar. It provides a valuable sales platform for Northern Ireland businesses operating in the tourism industry to meet with qualified buyers from the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, who are in a position to do business with them and secure future bookings.

Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI Business Solutions Manager commented; “Every year new business deals are signed and new partnerships commenced between members of the Northern Ireland tourism trade and coach and group operators in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, as a result of this workshop. This year’s event saw over 1600 sales appointments take place.

2017 was an excellent year for tourism in Northern Ireland, attracting a previously unsurpassed 2.7 million visitors from outside of the region and visitor spend reaching an unprecedented £926 million. This was complimented by an increased level of investment by the hotel and wider accommodation sector which by the end of 2018, should see the number of hotel rooms in the region likely to break the 9500 level; representing the biggest growth period in a decade.

As a destination, Northern Ireland has much to offer the international visitor from a high standard and variety of accommodation to award winning unique visitor attractions and available activities. Face to face networking events such as this one are vital for ensuring that Northern Ireland tourism businesses can contract for years to come, thus future-proofing their businesses.”

Welcoming the strong attendance at this year’s Coach and Group Tour Operators Workshop, Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to bring these influential coach and group tour operators to this annual workshop, which provides such an important opportunity for our Northern Ireland industry partners. The attendance of these operators is a strong indication that interest in visiting Northern Ireland remains high and that we can, and are, competing with the best destinations in the world.”

Dermot O’Neill, Business Development Manager of Abbey Ireland & UK added “Our business to Northern Ireland has increased 3-fold in the past 5 years in the period 2012 – 2017 and we anticipate continued development to the region over the proceeding 5 year period. We are always eager to hear about any new accommodation or visitor attractions that are available for our guests to experience in the region and the Coach and Group Workshop is the best place to do that.”

In addition to the workshop and networking sessions, Tourism NI organised a post-workshop familiarisation trip to Fermanagh, showcasing the products, experiences and accommodation on offer in the area.

For more information on upcoming industry events hosted by Tourism NI, please visit https://tourismni.com/tnievents/

