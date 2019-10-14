Tourism NI drives golf visitors from Asia

Japanese golf tour operators arrived in Northern Ireland last week on a golf led familiarisation programme organised by Tourism NI in a bid to increase golf visitors from Asia.

Following the success of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, this trip is part of Tourism NI’s focus on building golf visitors from emerging markets and driving further golf tourism business with international golf operators.

As part of the familiarisation trip, Japanese tour operator, Dream Journey Japan, explored a number of different accommodation providers, tourist attractions and had the opportunity to play on some of the best golf courses across Northern Ireland including Lough Erne Resort, Portstewart, Royal Portrush and Ardglass.

The International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) has revealed that over 50% of golf trips are booked via a golf tour operator which makes them fundamental in the delivery of golf visitors to Northern Ireland.

Leanne Rice, Tourism NI’s Golf Marketing Manager, commented: “The reputation of Northern Ireland on the international stage as a tourist destination has grown significantly in recent years and golf has played a very important role in that, particularly with the recent success of hosting The Open.

“In the last five years, golf tourism revenue has grown by over 50% and in 2018 alone we welcomed over 124,000 golf visitors, contributing £42.6 million to the local economy. Asia is an emerging market, primarily attracting high end golf visitors and hosting visits for golf buyers is very important in order to educate them on what gives Northern Ireland’s golf tourism offering international standout,” Leanne added.

Takako Yonetani, Golf Tour Operator from Dream Journey Japan, commented: “The golf industry in Japan is growing and more people are taking an interest following the great achievements from Japanese female golfer, Hinako Shibuno. Media coverage from The 148th Open earlier this year has also shown us the fantastic golf venues that are on offer here in Northern Ireland. The golf courses are amazing, the food is fresh and the natural beauty is stunning.

Takako added: “I’m excited to share my experience in Northern Ireland with my clients and fulfil my vision of creating a unique customer experience at a stunning location. It has exceeded my expectations and Northern Ireland provides the perfect venue for our Japanese customers to play their favourite sport and to engage in rewarding cultural experiences.”