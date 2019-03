Northern Ireland’s recent accolade as Best Food Destination at the International Travel and Tourism Awards has led Tourism NI to spearhead a presence at London’s Borough Market as part of a two week showcase of Northern Ireland food and drink.

Up to thirty food and drink producers from Northern Ireland have been taking part in the showcase which runs until the 23rd March. Visitors to the market have been sampling the finest local food and drink and speaking to producers.

From L to R: Rosemary Lightbody and Gary Quate, Tourism NI with Christine Cousins and Michelle Shirlow Food NI