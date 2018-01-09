Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 70 frontline staff as it gears up for bumper year

| January 9, 2018

Titanic BelfastTitanic Belfast is recruiting for 70 frontline staff as it gears up for another bumper year

Following a record-breaking 2017, having won the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction and experienced its busiest year, month and day to date; this recruitment drive is the largest since it opened in 2012.

The world-class exhibition is expected to continue to go from strength to strength in 2018 and is recruiting for fixed-term contracts across the front line at Titanic Belfast and on-board SS Nomadic, including Visitor Experience, Ticketing, Hospitality Outlets and Retail to join its over 250 strong team.

Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, Judith Owens, “At Titanic Belfast, we value our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success. Next year, we are preparing for another strong year with more exciting developments in the pipeline. If you have an interest in tourism, excellent communication skills and interest in both Titanic and Belfast’s industrial heritage – you could have the ‘Titanic-factor’ and be part of our award-winning crew.”

To ensure our world-class standards are met and maintained, all our employees go through a robust training programme, including substantial on the job and bespoke customer service training.

Described by The Guardian as “an inspiring testament to the Titanic and the city that built it”, more than four million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012. The Experience continues to go from strength to strength.

Full details of the posts are available at www.titanicbelfast.com/careers.

Share
+1
Share

Category: Other Articles

Comments are closed.

«
»

Thanks for visiting. You can register here for your complimentary, fully-interactive Business First Digital Magazine.

Interactive -  your Digital Business First is iPad & Tablet ready.

We do not utilise your email address for any other purpose.

You have Successfully Subscribed! An email is sent to you with a link. Kindly click on the link to confirm your email address. Thanks, Gavin Walker, Publisher

Your interactive Business First Digital will be sent directly to your iPad/Tablet inbox