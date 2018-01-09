Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 70 frontline staff as it gears up for bumper year

Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 70 frontline staff as it gears up for another bumper year

Following a record-breaking 2017, having won the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction and experienced its busiest year, month and day to date; this recruitment drive is the largest since it opened in 2012.

The world-class exhibition is expected to continue to go from strength to strength in 2018 and is recruiting for fixed-term contracts across the front line at Titanic Belfast and on-board SS Nomadic, including Visitor Experience, Ticketing, Hospitality Outlets and Retail to join its over 250 strong team.

Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, Judith Owens, “At Titanic Belfast, we value our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success. Next year, we are preparing for another strong year with more exciting developments in the pipeline. If you have an interest in tourism, excellent communication skills and interest in both Titanic and Belfast’s industrial heritage – you could have the ‘Titanic-factor’ and be part of our award-winning crew.”

To ensure our world-class standards are met and maintained, all our employees go through a robust training programme, including substantial on the job and bespoke customer service training.

Described by The Guardian as “an inspiring testament to the Titanic and the city that built it”, more than four million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012. The Experience continues to go from strength to strength.

Full details of the posts are available at www.titanicbelfast.com/careers.

Category: Other Articles