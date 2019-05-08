Tips for a young first time buyer, from a young first time buyer

Buying a home for the first time can be daunting to say the least. There is so much to consider; the cost of a deposit, finding a mortgage to suit you, finding the perfect property, and not to mention how to save the money to even AFFORD a deposit. In a study held by HSBC, it showed that just 31% of millennials actually own their home. Although seemingly difficult in this generation, it’s not impossible and below are some tips for young first time buyer, from someone who has been there.

Saving for a deposit

Potentially the biggest obstacle young people face when considering buying a property, is how to save enough money for a deposit. Luckily, there are some useful government schemes and savings accounts to invest your money in.

One option is the Lifetime ISA. An account specifically for the ages of 18-40, in which you can invest up to £4,000 per year, and the government will then add a 25% bonus to your savings (up to a maximum of £1,000 per year). Although a great way to invest money into saving for a home, it is worth mentioning that this is more suitable for those looking to save on a long term basis. The government bonus is actually only valid when the money has been in the account for a year or longer and the money in this account can only be withdrawn to buy a first home. If you are lucky enough to find your ideal property within the first twelve months, or think that might be a possibility, then the Lifetime ISA may not be the right savings account for you, as even if you’re withdrawing the savings to buy a property, if it is within the first year you are subject to a 25% withdrawal penalty on the entire amount. As well as this, the 25% bonus from the government will no longer be applicable. Therefore, it’s worth considering whether you’re looking to buy in the first year or not before making your decision.

Another way of saving, is using a Help To Buy ISA. The government will top up your savings by 25%, and if you’re buying with someone else they’re also eligible to open a Help To Buy account too. The first payment can be up to £1,200, and then you can put in up to £200 per month after that. You can also use the scheme with an equity loan. As long as it’s the only home you own, it’s where you intend to live, and it’s only up to £250,000, (£450,000 in London), then you’re eligible to apply and open a Help To Buy ISA.

Finding a Property for a young first time buyer

Yes, a riverside mansion with a swimming pool and tennis courts is desirable, but unfortunately, it’s not affordable for (the vast majority of) young first time buyer. It’s important to have an idea of your budget, what it is you’re looking for, and what you can afford before throwing yourself in at the deep end.

There are many reputable estate agents based locally, meaning you’re welcome to go in and ask for advice if you’re unsure of anything, and also to arrange viewings.

However, given that we live in the age of technology, more often than not these services are available to you from the comfort of your sofa, on the screen of your smartphone. The majority of estate agents will also have a website in which the properties and their prices are regularly updated, and you can then arrange to view them in person.

Not only can you type in the postcode of your desired living location and find which properties are for sale in that area, but you can filter the prices too. You’re able to set your minimum/maximum spending budget so you’re only shown the properties in your price range, and those located in the areas that you’re interested in. You’re therefore free to browse photos and information about desired properties at ease. Not only this, but with the click of a button you can arrange a viewing with a local estate agent. There are also contact numbers and email addresses should you need to query anything.