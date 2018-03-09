This week’s outstanding offers from DiscoverNI

Northern Ireland boasts a unique collection of irresistible places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

4* Spring Somethings Break, Belmore Court and Motel from £55 per room per night.

Enjoy something old, new, brewed and blue from the Belmore Court and Motel’s convenient location in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands in Enniskillen. The four-star Belmore Court and Motel is a haven for contemporary lifestyles offering value pricing and relaxed convenience. Enjoy a two-night break from £60 per room or a night three nights from £55 per room. Offer includes overnight accommodation and breakfast. To book call 6632 6633. Offer available until 30 June.

Spectacular Spring, Ballygally Castle Hotel from £60 per person sharing.

Treat yourself to a spectacular seasonal break the Spring at the four-star Ballygally Castle. Overlooking the golden sandy beaches of Ballygally Bay and perched on the tip of the Causeway Coast, Ballygally is the perfect base for exploring the beautiful Antrim Coast. Offer includes overnight accommodation, seasonal cocktail on arrival and a full Irish breakfast. To book call 2858 1066. Offer available until 31.05.18.

2 Night Bed, Breakfast and Dinner Package, Whistledown Hotel from £110 per person sharing.

The three-star Whistledown Hotel nestles in Warrenpoint, on the shores of Carlingford Lough surrounded by the Mourne Mountains and Cooley Peninsula. With breath-taking coastal beauty and offering high quality distinctive service, The Whistledown Hotel is aims to provide a first-class experience. Package includes two night’s bed and breakfast with dinner one night. To book call 4175 4174. Offer available until 30 June.

All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

Category: Other Articles