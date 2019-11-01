The team at IQ go the extra mile for Action Cancer

This October, for Breast Cancer awareness month, the team from IQ & Co Ltd. and Mortgage IQ teamed up with Holywood Chamber of Commerce to raise funds for Action Cancers Breast Friends Appeal.

On Saturday 26th October a team of 25 IQ staff members took to the North Down Coastal path, walking 20km to raise funds. Mortgage IQ has 12 branches across Northern Ireland and members from all the branches took part in the fundraising.

A huge total of £7200 was subsequently donated as Action Cancer hosted members of the IQ team at the Old Inn Crawfordsburn on 31st October to mark the end of Breast Cancer awareness month. Holywood Branch Manager Janine Baldie and Administrator Kris Gaw are pictured making the presentation alongside Janine’s daughter Jess who also completed the walk and a representative from its4women insurance, a partner of Action Cancer! £3600 was raised in sponsorship with this being kindly matched by our partner, St. James’s Place Wealth Management.

Director Angela Forsythe commented, “I am delighted that the team have raised such a huge amount for Action Cancer. Breast cancer affects so many women and the impact it has on families and loved ones is huge. I know this from personal experience as, just this year, two women in my family have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“This is why the fundraising has been so important to me, because it’s for a cause really close to my heart. Early detection is hugely important and Action Cancer is the only charity in the UK and Ireland to offer breast screening to women aged 40 – 49 and 70 plus who fall outside the NHS age range (50 – 70). We are delighted to have be able to support this charity.”

Co- director Tanya Martin also made reference to the Action Cancer breast screening service stating that it is “Action Cancers aim to provide this service to 10000 women in 2020, to know we can support this means a lot to us all. The concept of the Breast Friends appeal is inspired by the many stories of people coming together to support each other through diagnosis and this has been really apparent with the IQ staff all coming together in their fundraising efforts.”

You can find out more information on the work of action cancer at www.actioncancer.org