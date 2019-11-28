The rise of an international business

The UK is one of the biggest trading nations in the world — the fifth largest, in fact. We rely heavily on international trade as a means of supporting this status, leading to businesses of all sizes often looking into international trade as part of their next growth step.

There were an estimated 340,500 UK businesses trading internationally in 2017, which only accounts for 14.3 per cent of UK businesses as whole. 236,000 are considered SME businesses, and in 2018, this figure rose 6.6 per cent — despite, or perhaps spurred on by, concerns over Brexit. There are certainly advantages and disadvantages to international trade for businesses, as there is for any business model. In this article, we’ll be highlighting the journey of one such international business, Houghton International, in order to explore the rise of international business in the UK.

Repair and rewind

Houghton International are an UK-based international business with the aim to be the leading supplier for repair and rewind services and manufactured formed coil products.

A history of international trade success

1984

Founded in 1984 by Ron and Christine Mitten, the company’s initial purpose was to supply coils to Portland Electrical Repairs in Nigeria. After just four years of steady growth, thanks to their focus on speciality work, the company was able to move to a larger premise. Soon after, the company won a contract with a firm in Hong Kong, which provided a valuable foot on the ladder in terms of international growth.

1990

The growth allowed Houghton International to move once again to its current base in Newcastle. By ensuring every order was fulfilled to the highest quality, the company was able to stand out and build strong relationships with its clients. The process has certainly paid off: between 1984 and 1994, Houghton International’s customer count went from one to over 400.

1999

The continued growth of the company meant that in 1999, Houghton International broke the £1m turnover barrier.

2000

From Nigeria to Hong Kong in the nineties, Houghton’s reputation grew steadily over the years, until it secured a lucrative business opportunity across in Texas’ oil market. Then, in 2001, the company was part of the UK’s top 100 fastest growing companies as listed in the Financial Times.

2005

From here until 2010, the company quadrupled its turnover and increased its headcount three-fold. The carefully crafted foundation of reputation-building in early years paid off now with rapid growth. Its 25th Anniversary came with 40 new jobs and another storage and production unit to help further develop the company.

2010

Yet another purpose-built third facility later and Houghton International enjoyed an increased capacity for the production of high-voltage coils. This proved helpful, as the firm also completed its largest single order, from a leading international offshore services provider.

2015

As the years rolled on, Houghton International continued its steady growth to open a fourth facility in 2016.

Present day

In 2018, Houghton International was recognised as the winner of the Services category in the North East Business Awards. The company had further increased its services to include a dedicated pump repair service and testing.

International trading success: the secret?

Looking back across Houghton International’s successful 35 years, what lessons can be learnt by other SMEs who are looking to approach the international market?

Key takeaways include:

Reputation building: Even in a digital age, word of mouth is a powerful thing. Small contracts can still make big waves, so by ensuring your business completes every contract to the highest standard, word will soon spread among the industry of your business name.

Consistency: Your business must deliver results consistently. Fair or not, many successes can easily be tarnished by one oversight, and clients will certainly speak of such negative experiences far louder than they would of positive experiences.

Growing within means: Being eager to grow as a business is fine, but biting off more than you can chew will only lead to mistakes, impacting your consistency. Keep your short-term goals in mind a much as your long-term goals, and don't be put off by going at a slower pace if needs be.

