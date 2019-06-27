The Latest Parking Management Systems in 2019

If you’re a motorist, then you’ve probably had to use a car park machine at least once. Whether the experience was a good or bad one is a discussion for another day. What we do know is that drivers want their experience with these machines – Parking Management Systems – to be as quick and stress free as possible.

These machines can be found in parking lots of various establishments including hospitals and shopping malls. Car park machines come with many benefits including controlling who comes in and out of a certain parking lot. This essentially means your vehicles are safe. You don’t have to worry about someone else leaving with your car.

Drivers would appreciate these benefits more if dealing with these systems was hassle free. Thankfully, technology has evolved and parking management systems are becoming more efficient. We’ll outline a few examples of the latest car parking management systems that will make the ticketing and payment process a breeze.

Characteristics of a Good Parking Management System

To make it onto our list of recommendations, we compared the different systems and picked the ones with the following characteristics.

Highly Efficient

Ideally the parking management system must be highly efficient. To start with, the car park machines must always function optimally. Advance Access is one of the leading supplier known to install superior car park machines that are designed by industry experts.

Parking systems that utilise efficient car park machines mean motorists will experience:

Minimal to no system downtime so you won’t be delayed unnecessarily

Quick processing of payments

Quick issuing of tickets

Quick validation procedure

Ease of Operation

The last thing you need after a long day of shopping or spending hours in a medical facility is to deal with a complex machine. Drivers expect the car park machine to be as user friendly as possible to avoid delays.

Simple and Quick Payment Options

Motorists don’t want to spend more time than they need to in order to make payments. The right system will provide the drivers with many payment options for their convenience.

Types of Parking Management Systems

Autopay Car Parking Stations

One of the huge draw cards of this system is that it’s known for its practicality and simplicity.

How Does it Work?

The system works as follows:

You drive up to the machine and press the gate control

Upon pressing, you’re issued with a ticket which grants you access into the parking lot via the boom gate

The ticket then registers how much money you must pay for the duration of the parking period

You insert the ticket into the nearest autopay station located in the parking lot and pay

Upon exiting, you insert the ticket into the machine’s reader

The boom gate automatically lifts and you exit

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

This is a convenient ticketless car parking system. You have the option to pay online or via your mobile phone in advance. An autopay parking system is one of the most popular types of systems and it uses cameras to detect the licence plate of vehicles. Many customers have reported that the system is very easy to use.

Customers aren’t the only ones who benefit from auto pay parking systems. Car park owners will also benefit from how simple and cheap these systems are to install. Picking this type essentially means it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

How Does it Work?

This system works as follows:

A driver simply needs to pass the machine and it’s designed to automatically record when a vehicle enters and leaves the parking lot

The process is done by tracking the car using the information on its registration plate

Once authorised, the boom gate opens

After entering, the driver must validate his or her presence by entering their vehicle’s number plate into the on-site machine

When done, you simply drive out

As you can see, the whole process is pretty quick and smooth. Drivers won’t have to spend too much time in the parking lot and can get on with other activities of the day.

Active RFID Parking System

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is the main technology used in this parking system. This parking management system is still relatively new so not many parking lots use it. Nonetheless, it’s yet another quick and convenient way for motorists to pay for their parking by preloading money onto the parking permits.

How Does it Work?

The system is ideally suited for permit holders. It works by allowing the drivers to scan their parking cards. Afterwards they can proceed to park.

Apart from allowing efficient parking payment, this system also comes with a number of advantages including:

Thelong detection range mechanism can measure exactly how many cars are in a parking lot at any given time

The system doesn’t need any computer monitors and this makes them relatively cheaper to install

They are a cost effective option for car park owners

Robotic Parking Systems

These robotic parking systems are also based on a new concept and are still to gain popularity. Even though they aren’t present in many parking lots, we’re certain that’ll change as soon as car park owners realise the convenience they offer.

The advantages offered by this system include the fact that they’re designed to maximise parking space.

How Does it Work?

The whole process is computerised and works as follows:

You drive your car and park it in the parking terminal.

You’re then issued with a ticket.

Your car is moved to a garage slot by one of the attendants. This is usually in an area that’s stacked with many car garages.

When you come back, you hand over the ticket.

The car is retrieved for you and you’re on your way.

Final Words

Thanks to technology, parking systems and machines are evolving. Manufacturers are going all out to ensure they make the payment process as quick and easy as possible for their customers.

You won’t be dreading entering a parking lot and having to deal with slow machines anymore because innovation helps society save time.