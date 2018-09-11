‘The Go Project’ Goes Digital

Jago, an international communications and public relations practice based in Belfast, is set to host a new event, “Becoming a Digital Champion: Top tips for charities and non-profits”, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, The Go Project.

“Becoming a Digital Champion: Top tips for charities and non-profits” breakfast event will take place from 9.30am to 11am on Friday 21st September 2018.

Third sector organisations including charities, voluntary and community organisations, social enterprises and cooperatives from across Northern Ireland are invited to a breakfast reception and interactive session at Ten Square Hotel in Belfast, BT1aimed at helping attendees further their digital communications.

The focal presentation will feature practical tips on developing a digital strategy and overcoming challenges. It will also highlight best practice in the industry, how to make the most of opportunities that present themselves and will include an informative Q&A session with the Jago team sharing their expertise.

The event is the latest in a series of complimentary events and fundraising activities coordinated by Jago as part of its commitment to contribute to the community.

The Go Project is founded on the belief that communications with purpose can play a key role in improving lives.

Jago Founder & Director Shona Jago-Curtis, commented, “As we consistently advise all of our clients on their culture, purpose and CSR commitments and have delivered some really impactful and award-winning initiatives, we are pleased to also have invested in our own. The Go Project is deliberately broad in focus and includes a number of initiatives that enable myself and my team to give back to our community with generosity and heart.

“We are delighted by the response so far to our latest event which is aimed at helping not-for-profit organisations, both large and small, with their digital communications, sharing our experience and expertise with top-tips for success.”

Limited spaces are available for the event. To register please contact Alana Hughes: [email protected] or via the Jago LinkedIn or Twitter using #GoProjectDigital.

Locally founded in 2013, Jago is a professional award-winning communications practice that delivers real impact and measureable commercial value for companies of all sizes across a broad range of market sectors, at a local, national and international level. The Go Project is part of Jago’s common purpose to deliver communications that truly challenges and transforms brands, business, organisations and individuals.

For more information visit: http://www.jagocommunications.com/

