The business of Family Business and the NI Family Business Forum

Over 30 businesses gathered at Harbinson Mulholland’s NI Family Business Forum to hear a keynote presentation from Petra Wolsey, Group Marketing Director of the Beannchor Group about the highs and lows of running a family business and how she wouldn’t change it for the world.

Guests were also entertained with a performance from the family business theatre and after networking with drinks on the roof terrace, enjoyed dinner in the Rita Duffy Suite.

Pictured are Petra Wolsey (centre) from Beannchor Group with Patrick Leonard and Darren McDowell from Harbinson Mulholland.