The Best Tour to Chernobyl from StalkerWay

Chernobyl has always been the most tragic catastrophe in the history of Ukraine. It claimed the lives of thousands of people and those who survived still recollect this tragedy tremblingly. The Chernobyl disaster changed the trajectory of the development of modern civilization.

Pripyat town remains the saddest and the most mysterious place in Ukraine. However, if you like extreme, you can visit this town and see the after-effects of a disaster with your own eyes. StalkerWay will help make your journey unforgettable!

What Will You See in Pripyat?

The year 1986 will always remain in the memory of Ukrainians. The Chernobyl disaster has become evidence of human carelessness. But if you want to see this city with your own eyes, we are at your disposal!

When in Pripyat, you’ll feel the real contrast between your everyday life and the small town where there are no people left. StalkerWay offers a few tours to this place:

One Day Chernobyl Tour , beginning in Kyiv. The tour includes transfer from and back to Kyiv, meals and the services of an experienced guide, who will tell you everything about the history of this place. The price is 90 € per person.

Two-Day Chernobyl Tour, which also includes transfer from and to Kyiv, meals, accommodation at a hotel and the services of a qualified guide.

Private Tour. This tour is for those who prefer traveling alone or together with their friends. The tour includes meals, transfer, accommodation and the services of a professional guide. Details of the trip are here .

. Military tour. It’s a superb opportunity to relax in this simple shooting tour with driving. The price is 80 € per person.

Shooter tour for those who dream of shooting but can’t make this dream come true. StalkerWay offers two packages, Standard (165€) and Profi (250€). The price depends on the number of bullets included in the package.

All these tours begin and end in Kyiv. To put it simply, you won’t be bothered by the question of how you can get to Pripyat and back to Kyiv. When you buy a tour from StalkerWay, you’ll have all the services included.

Is It Safe to Visit Chernobyl?

Today, this place is the main source of fascination for the majority of tourists but before you go there, you probably wonder whether it is safe to visit this place today. More than 300,000 people were evacuated from this city because this area faced extremely high levels of radiation.

In 2011, the exclusion zone was opened to visitors. Before tourists enter it, they are asked not to sit down or touch different items. Besides, when they leave the zone, they will be also checked for radioactive particles.

All customers of StalkerWay will be provided with Geiger-Muller dosimeter, insurance, and respirator. There are three zones alienation that are allowed to visit. So, you’ll see all of them!

When choosing a professional agency able to organize an interesting, informative and safe excursion to Pripyat, you’ll definitely remember this trip! You shouldn’t be afraid of visiting this zone, hundreds of people have already been there. We should know our history in order to build a happy future!