Tegan Nesbitt wins final speaker slot at TEDxStormont

Tegan Nesbitt has won the final speaker slot at TEDxStormont which takes place on 31 August at Parliament Buildings, Stormont as part of the Urban Villages and Smarts backed ‘Talk like TED’ series.

Tegan was selected by a panel of expert judges after the final part of the programme which took place in the Long Gallery at Stormont.

Following an intensive bootcamp style training programme over 5 weeks, Tegan along with 8 other finalists from Urban Villages areas took to the floor at the Long Gallery to deliver powerful and moving talks about different aspects of their lives, all centred around the TEDxStormont 2019 theme of ‘Imagine’.

Tegan Nesbitt from Derry/L’Derry said: “I can’t believe I’ve won. It’s been such an incredible experience for all of us. We have learnt so much about communication and speech making during the workshops and winning today has topped it all. To win the chance to deliver a talk at Stormont is really special, and to be given such a big platform is fantastic.

“On behalf of all the participants, I’d like to say a big thank you to Sarah and Camilla for being such great mentors to us over the workshops, really showing us the ropes of how to deliver a talk, and helping us get to the root of what we wanted to say. We’d also like to thank Urban Villages for providing us with this opportunity and seeing our potential to ‘Talk like TED’.

“I can’t wait to go on to the big day at TEDxStormont and deliver my talk to an even bigger audience with all the other incredible speakers. I’m also thrilled to begin my mentorship with Smarts. A huge opportunity for me to learn more about communications and advance my strengths and abilities in that field, from what I have learnt during the process.”

Sponsor of the ‘Talk like TED’ programme and one of the judges, Global Chief Executive of global PR and content agency, Smarts, Pippa Arlow: “This has been such a fantastic programme and Smarts has been delighted to partner up with TEDxStormont to deliver such an incredible initiative for the young participants. We have been so excited and inspired by the level of talent on offer, and Tegan’s talk was so beautifully put together and refreshing, a thoroughly deserved winner. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming Tegan to Smarts to take part in our mentorship programme and hope she finds it to be rewarding experience.”

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Executive Office, Mark Browne said: “The sheer level of talent that was on display today was exceptional and really showcased the thoughtful and inspiring vision the younger generation have for the future of Northern Ireland. It was extremely difficult to choose just one to go to TEDxStormont, as each of the participants truly brought a passion and excitement to their personal stories.

“Tegan gave a strong and motivating talk, really drawing on their personal experiences to deliver a stirring message about hoping for a better future. We believe that Tegan will be a real stand out and fantastic addition to this year’s TEDxStormont line-up. We can’t wait to see them on that red spot in the coming weeks.”

Curator of TEDxStormont, Eva Grosman also added: “Firstly, I would like to say a huge well done to all the participants of this year’s ‘Talk like TED’, it has been a wonderful lead up to the TEDxStormont event on 31 August. When launching the ‘Talk like TED’ initiative, we never thought we would have such a caliber of amazing young people wanting to join us.

“Tegan has shown us the skills and speaking ability that is required to be a TEDx speaker. They showed the panel, and the audience today their charisma and strength, along with a striking talk that got to the core of our overall theme of imagine. A truly worthy winner.

“We would also like to extend a massive thank you to Urban Villages and Smarts for being such a fantastic sponsors of the initiative and helping to make it happen. The support they have provide our participants has been incredible and has enhanced the experience no end.”