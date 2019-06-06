Swedish Ambassador travels to Belfast with Stena

UK Swedish Ambassador Torbjörn Sohlström received a guided tour of the Stena Superfast VIII from [Stena Line Chief Commercial Officer Paul Grant, Stena Line Chief People & Communications Officer Ian Hampton and Captain Mike Howard en route to Belfast to celebrate National Sweden Day (June 6).

As one of the biggest Swedish companies in Northern Ireland, Stena Line provided transport for Mr Sohlström’s visit to Belfast, which is a key part of Sweden on Tour, a UK-wide tour by the Swedish Embassy during which the Ambassador and Embassy staff will meet with people, businesses and institutions who work together make up the strong relationship between the UK and Sweden.

Celebrations at Belfast City Hall today (June 6) will include a ‘pop-up’ Swedish Embassy to which the public are invited to ‘pop in’ for some Swedish ‘fika’ (cinnamon buns, biscuits, lingonberry juice and more) from 12 noon until 5pm.

During his stay, the Ambassador will also host a National Day Reception at Belfast City Hall and pay a visit to the Titanic Belfast Museum and Queen’s University Belfast.

Belfast is one of Stena Line’s most significant hub locations into which the company has invested heavily in the past 30 years. This investment includes the introduction of two brand new ships, Stena Edda and Stena Embla, on the Belfast to Liverpool service in 2020 and 2021. Currently under construction, these next generation ships will be the largest, most spacious and most comfortable ferries ever to sail between Belfast and Liverpool.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Ireland and Britain including Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham, Belfast to Cairnryan, Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, a total of 232 weekly sailing options. Stena Line is also the only ferry company to offer a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.