Stephen Meldrum appointed General Manager of Grand Central Hotel Belfast

The directors of Hastings Hotels have announced that Stephen Meldrum has been appointed General Manager of the new Grand Central Hotel.

Stephen Meldrum joined Hastings Hotels in 2002 as restaurant manager of Ballygally Castle before working his way to become the hotel’s general manager.

He has since held the role of general manager at the Everglades Hotel, the 5-star Culloden Estate & Spa and is currently at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa having managed it to one of the finest award-winning resort hotels in the UK and Ireland and is the incoming president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.

Howard Hastings, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels said: “In order to find the best person to take the helm of the new Grand Central Hotel, the role was advertised heavily throughout Ireland and the UK and we are delighted to have appointed Stephen Meldrum as the general manager. As one of the leading figures in Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry along with a wealth of experience and proven track record of excelling in luxury hotel management, Stephen is without doubt the right person to take on one of the top hotel jobs in Ireland and we wish him the very best in his new role.”

Stephen said: “I am honoured to have been appointed general manager of the Grand Central Hotel. The building programme is on schedule and I am looking forward to the challenge of working towards the opening in June of what will be Northern Ireland’s biggest hotel. At 23-storeys high, the views alone will be unbeatable, and I will bring my 20 years of experience to ensure the hotel leads the way and that guests will enjoy a memorable stay every time.”

The Grand Central Hotel will offer 300 luxurious bedrooms, three restaurants and bars and the Panorama reception lounge for up to 100 people, making it the ideal base for leisure and business guests.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles