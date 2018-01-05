SRC submits planning application in major milestone for Craigavon

Southern Regional College has submitted plans for a new state-of-the-art campus in Craigavon.

The move paves the way for a £45 million investment and the creation of hundreds of jobs and apprenticeship training opportunities in the region.

Southern Regional College has already secured planning consent for two new campuses in Armagh and in Banbridge, both of which are being built on existing sites.

The Craigavon development, which will be located next to the recently-approved £30 million Craigavon Leisure Centre, close to the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre and Rushmere Shopping Centre, will replace the Lurgan and Portadown campuses with a single new campus.

The campus will help transform education provision across the region, providing world-leading skills training and courses designed to support local and regional job creation and employment opportunities in key economic areas, including science, manufacturing, engineering, ICT, hospitality and tourism.

All three college campuses, which represent a total investment of around £95 million, are supported by the Department for the Economy and are expected to be completed in 2020.

Southern Regional College Chief Executive, Brian Doran, said: “A concept first conceived in 2009, this Craigavon campus represents an enormous opportunity to support current and future generations to achieve their full potential in a fast-changing world that demands commercially-focused flexible skills, knowledge and training.

“It will also provide a modern and innovative environment that will enhance business and educational collaboration, support the delivery of new and exciting learning opportunities from entry level through to degree level and be used to strengthen our partnership with community- based organisations.”

The planning submission is the result of extensive pre-application engagement and dialogue with a wide range of local and regional stakeholders, community groups and residents.

Brian Doran added: “Our continued engagement with students, staff, businesses and the local and wider community will be our priority as we move forward to create an unrivalled educational offer in stunning, modern facilities which fit everyone’s needs.”

For more information on the Southern Regional College Craigavon campus, visit www.src.ac.uk/corporate-information/estates-strategy-at-southern-regional-college/craigavon-campus-estates-strategy.

Category: Other Articles