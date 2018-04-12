Spring into Business with Ulster University Business School

Ulster University Business School is opening its doors to business leaders and managers over a two-week period in April to share best practice across a range of topical themes and issues.

The Spring into Business Festival which will feature a host of free events comprising talks, panel discussions and debates will take place at the Belfast Campus from 16-20 April and at Magee from 23-27 April.

Highlights of the Festival in Belfast will include a focus on how to lead an entrepreneurial business in a volatile market with input from EY Head of Business Development, Professor Sean Duffy; John Purdy, CEO and founder of leading IT solutions provider Ergo and Michael McQuillan, original creator of The Streat Café chain and now Director of the Business Institute at Ulster University Business School.

The Belfast campus will also host a panel discussion exploring how business leaders can create advantages for their organisations by ensuring that their creativity endures in a turbulent business environment. Participants will include Seamus Cushley, Director at PWC; Fiona McLaughlin, Director of the animation, VFX and interactive studio Taunt and Claire Colvin, Talent Director at CDE Global.

At Magee, guests will hear from Alyson Hogg, founder and CEO of Vita Liberata as she describes how to successfully navigate a business through challenging times. She will also be joined by Professor Sean Duffy, EY and Michael McQuillan, Business Institute. The North West element of the Festival will also provide a platform for Young Enterprise NI.

Mark Durkin, Executive Dean, Ulster University Business School explains, “At its very core the Business School is all about meaningful engagement with the business sector across all of Northern Ireland – an engagement that involves not only research and teaching but active listening as well. Working and learning together we are better able to co-create new opportunities and stimulate a more profitable, successful and sustainable business sector. Thousands of businesses have experienced what we do first hand at the Business School and given the pace of change we are all facing there are many more leaders and managers who will benefit further from what we have to offer. For this reason, we have put together a festival programme of free events to raise awareness of the School, to explain our emphasis on entrepreneurial leadership and to celebrate business success. The Spring into Business Festival is a great opportunity for new partnerships and a time to re-energise our thinking.”

For more information or to register for any of the events please visit www.ulster.ac.uk/springintobusiness

Category: Other Articles