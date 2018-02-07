Something for the weekend? Latest hotel offers from Discover NI

Northern Ireland boasts a unique collection of irresistible places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties.

Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Night B&B, Marine Court Hotel, Bangor from £100 per room.

Beautifully situated on the seafront of Bangor in County Down, the Marine Court Hotel has superb views over Belfast Lough with Bangor Marina in the foreground. Enjoy a one night bed and breakfast stay in this superb three-star hotel, offer based on two people sharing. To book call 028 9145 1100. Offer available until 31 March.

Family Spring Break, Armagh City Hotel, Co. Armagh from £218 per family.

Enjoy a great family (two adults & two children) spring break at the three-star Armagh City Hotel for two nights. Offer includes full breakfast each morning, a £50 meal voucher to use in any of the hotel’s food outlets, and a family ticket to either the Armagh Planetarium or Navan Centre & Fort. To book call 028 37 518888. Offer available until 6 April.

Walking Break, Mahons Hotel, Co. Fermanagh from £99 per person.

Situated in the heart of Irvinestown and only a short trip to Enniskillen and Omagh, the three-star Mahons Hotel in the heartland of Fermanagh and the beautiful lake district. This means beautiful country walks and watersports. Offer includes two nights B&B, one four-course dinner and two walks guided by Joe Mahon. One walk in Necarne Castle and one around Castle Archdale on the shores of Lough Erne. To book call 028 6862 1656. Offer available 31 March.

All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

