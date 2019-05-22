Social Bee announces social media bootcamp

Louise Brogan, founder of Social Bee NI, has partnered with Ashleigh Watson of Copper Square Communications to host a one-day Social Media Bootcamp this month in Belfast’s iconic Titanic Hotel. Focusing on how local business owners can best use social media channels to enhance their brand and client base, the training day will take place on Friday 31st May from 8.30am – 4.00pm.

An evolution of Social Bee NI’s popular workshops and training days, this is a conference with a difference where business owners in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from numerous expert speakers specialising in social media, branding, video and websites, in addition to hearing from bootcamp organisers Louise and Ashleigh directly.

The Social Media Bootcamp will offer attendees a wealth of advice and interactive training, designed for each delegate to leave the workshop feeling ready to embark on the next steps in applying a social media strategy to their business, and an overall aim of enabling businesses to grow and become more recognisable within their target audiences.

Discussing the upcoming training day, Louise Brogan, Social Bee NI said, “Working with Ashleigh on developing our first joint Social Media Bootcamp has been a very natural process and we are both really looking forward to hosting together. We have recruited a great selection of speakers, all of whom specialise in different areas of social media content and strategy, and we are confident that business owners will benefit from the workshop, leaving with a fully comprehensive social media strategy that will help invoke great business success.”

Each business delegate will develop both a plan of action and social media content calendar for their business or band, ensuring they are equipped with a range of techniques to improve social media presence.

Commenting on the Social Media Bootcamp, Ashleigh Watson, founder, Copper Square Communications added, “Social media is quickly becoming a massive contributing factor in business success, so it is important that businesses across the country are aware of which social media platforms and what content offering will work best to effectively promote and grow their businesses to the relevant industries and audiences.”

For those interested in attending Social Bee NI and Copper Square Communications’ Social Media Bootcamp, please note that all ticket prices include lunch and each ticket holder should bring along a laptop and mobile phone. For more information on the workshop or to book your place visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-media-bootcamp-belfast-tickets-59122051648 and follow Social Bee NI on Twitter @socialbeeNI