SLA Digital partners with Vuclip to enable Carrier Billing across Emerging Markets

SLA Digital has partnered with Vuclip, a PCCW Media company, and the leading premium video-on-demand service provider for emerging markets, making its service, Viu, available to more customers via carrier billing.

Viu provides compelling original content in addition to the freshest regional and premium TV shows and movies to its 16 million users across 15 markets including the Middle East countries of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“SLA Digital is committed to delivering new and innovative services for Asian and Middle Eastern mobile customers to consume via carrier billing.

“This exciting partnership with Vuclip enables us to expand our content offering and ensures that Vuclip’s customers are treated to a frictionless entertainment experience to consume at their leisure.” commented Ashley O’Kane, Head of Marketing at SLA Digital.

With carrier billing, SLA Digital provides customers with an alternative mobile payment solution to subscribe to Viu’s comprehensive catalogue of content where the amount is charged to their post-paid bill or deducted from their prepaid balance. This option therefore provides customers with a seamless and secure payment alternative to credit or debit cards.

Speaking about the partnership, Wesam Kattan, Vice President Content & Brand Marketing, Vuclip MENA, said, “Viu is happy to partner with SLA Digital to facilitate our consumers with a convenient and secure payment solution for our service. Through the integration of carrier billing, viewers can now easily subscribe to our comprehensive catalogue of TV shows, movies and original content. This partnership also enables us to expand in the region to include SLA Digital’s Middle Eastern and Asian mobile operator portfolio. We are excited to kick off with an initial offering with Zain Kuwait and look forward to developing our relationship further.”

The carrier billing partnership is now live with Zain Kuwait, with plans to further leverage SLA Digital’s mobile operator connectivity across the region.

Category: Other Articles