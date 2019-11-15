Sky is limit as Dream Apartments launch in Dubai

Northern Ireland serviced apartment provider, Dream Apartments, has announced a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UEA) which will see them launch 300 luxury serviced apartments in the heart of Dubai with the next 18 months.

Located in the one of the best locations in the Emirates; The Jumeirah Beach Residence Marina – the new Dream apartments will feature a range of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom luxury apartments aimed at both short-term business and leisure travellers and relocation clients. The luxury waterfront apartments are nestled in the heart of high-end shopping hubs, world-class restaurants and entertainment venues with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina and Caesars Palace.

Speaking about the deal, Tom Smyth, founder and owner of Dream Apartments said: “I am absolutely over the moon to sign this deal on these eagerly awaited properties in the amazing Dubai, where I enjoyed living for many years. To launch in the place where the idea for Dream Apartments was born is simply a dream come true.

“The people of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates are to be applauded for their approach to business and the willingness of the local government to welcome foreign investment such as ours. We plan to lead the Dubai market, becoming the very best in the serviced apartment sector in the Emirates and we cannot wait to welcome visitors from all over the world to our new dream location in Dubai.”

Multi-award winning Dream Apartments was founded by Tom Smyth in 2017, and since then has enjoyed rapid growth, with over 300 design-led apartments in major UK urban hubs, including Liverpool and Newcastle, as well as internationally in Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Sao Paulo. They employ more than 70 members of staff offering an exceptional standard of quality and care, giving business and leisure travellers a ‘home from home’ experience in cities across the globe.

Their USP is that they offer all the amenities of a luxury hotel with the additional space of a serviced apartment at more affordable prices. All Dream Apartments’ spacious properties are finished to exceed even the most demanding expectations, with a range of modern conveniences, including free Wi-Fi, Smart TV’s, fully integrated kitchen, (including dishwasher, washer, dryer, iron, microwave, kettle and toaster), welcome pack, hair dryers, tea-coffee making machines, parking facilities, housekeeping services and professional concierge services.

Their corporate to leisure ratio is 70 per cent corporate and 30 per cent leisure – with an average length of 20 days per stay.

At the recent World Travel Awards 2019, Dream Apartments Belfast was awarded the title of ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Serviced Apartments’ for the third consecutive year and this new development is a welcome addition to the company’s burgeoning international portfolio.

Tom concluded: “Our success is in part down to a change in how many business and leisure travellers approach their travel arrangements, preferring the ‘home from home’ experience to the more formal hotel offering. Our new Dream Apartments in Dubai are located in such a brilliant area offering our international travellers luxury, high-end accomodation at affordable prices with accessibility, excellence and comfort our number one priority..”

Dream Apartments operate throughout the world and properties can be viewed at www.dreamapartments.co.uk.