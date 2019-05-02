Simply sets up in Northern Ireland and creates new jobs

Simply, the non-bank lender set up in April 2017 in response to the need for disruption in the asset finance sector, announced that it has hired four new employees in Northern Ireland and has moved the whole team into a new office in Belfast. The firm says it has ambition plans for growth in Northern Ireland in the coming years.

All four individuals will report into Gary Coburn, head of sales for Northern Ireland, and are now located at the Clockwise offices in River House, Belfast, a flexible and professional shared office space.

Gary Coburn, head of sales for Simply Northern Ireland, commented: “It’s a very exciting road ahead, building the Simply brand and presence in the region. As the first lender in a long time to properly commit to Northern Ireland by establishing a local presence here, Simply is serious about supporting the local business economy and has ambitious plans for growth. Firms here in Northern Ireland – with their growing need to finance – have welcomed us with open arms, and my new team will be making sure that our customers get exactly what they need from the very beginning.”

Mike Randall, CEO, Simply, concluded: “The team in Northern Ireland has over 100 years’ relevant experience between them and I am very happy welcome our new members on board. As a locally-based asset finance provider we can actively support SMEs in the region with their funding requirements, and we believe that Simply’s expansion is good news for brokers and small and medium-sized businesses alike.”

The four newest members of the Simply family are: