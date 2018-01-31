Shouldn’t you be part of INVENT 2018?

Do you have an innovative idea with commercial potential but you’re not quite sure what to do next? Then you should you be part of INVENT 2018.

The search is on for Northern Ireland’s greatest innovations! Now open for applications, Invent 2018, the Connect at Catalyst Inc Programme sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK, is an exceptional opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate innovators and entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland to be part of a unique competition.

For over 10 years the Invent competition has identified, supported, rewarded and celebrated the most successful local innovations and 2018 will be no exception.

Invent offers the opportunity to gain validation for your idea, gain valuable exposure and develop your business objectives with a quality network of business experts and influencers. Previous finalists are now successfully growing their companies and exporting innovative products and services across the globe.

Helen McCarthy of Phion Therapeutics, Overall winner of Invent 2017 said, “My winning innovation was a drug delivery platform that started as an 11 year research project. The Invent competition helped me to refine my business plan and create easily understood messaging for going to market. The competition process helped to validate my idea and gain access to a wide network of business contacts”

Gavin Kennedy, Head of Business Banking, Northern Ireland at Bank of Ireland UK commented “It is the individuals, companies and sectors that create and commercialise new ideas, technologies, processes and products who will be a vital component of the engine for growth in our Knowledge Economy and we need more of them. We are delighted and excited be part of such an energetic, supportive and practical competition bringing a new generation of innovative concepts to commercial realisation.”

Invent open to anyone in Northern Ireland and offers an opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate innovators and entrepreneurs to be part of a unique competition. It’s time to put your innovation in the spotlight! With a prize pot of £33,000 now is the time to apply – applications close on Friday 23rd March.

Steve Orr, Director at Connect said: “We are on a mission to support our innovators and entrepreneurs to unlock the full potential of their ideas, but having a breakthrough idea counts for nothing if it never sees the light of day. That’s why we would encourage everyone with novel product ideas to enter Invent 2018. This could be the start of your success story”

The highlight of the Invent 2018 competition will be the annual awards ceremony, on 11th October 2018, where around 700 business leaders, innovators and investors will gather to discover Northern Ireland’s best product innovations and be the first to know who will be crowned Winner of Invent 2018.

For more information on Invent 2018 visit www.invent2018.co

