Seminar to focus on legalities of running a healthcare business

Millar McCall Wylie will lead an employment law seminar focusing on the legalities of running a healthcare business will take place in Belfast later this week.

Employment and Business Matters in Healthcare, presented by Northern Ireland Law Firm of the Year, Millar McCall Wylie, will take place in Malone House, Barnett Demesne on Thursday November 21 from 7-9.30pm.

The free event is being hosted by Ulster Bank in partnership with Belfast City Council as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (Nov 18-24).

It will be particularly relevant to healthcare professionals, healthcare business managers or owners open to evaluating their people processes.

Employment law covers a broad spectrum, but the seminar will pay specific attention to the following areas:

Employment law compliance: An essential how-to guide for employers on key employment issues. This will minimise employer risk by ensuring compliance with the key legislative provisions and will specifically include contracts of employment, disciplinary and grievance procedures, national minimum wage and absence management.

Corporate business: How to protect your business through stakeholder and partnership agreements and succession planning.

Typical tax issues for medical practitioners: Johnston Kennedy DFK Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisors will also address key tax issues in the healthcare sector including taxation of pensions.

Millar McCall Wylie employment solicitor, David Mitchell said the Millar McCall Wylie team is delighted to be partnering with Ulster Bank and Belfast City Council in the delivery of this event.

He said: “Employment law can be a moving landscape therefore it is important to keep up-to-date with any changes in legislation. This seminar will help increase your knowledge across key areas to enable you to maintain a fair working environment for all. At Millar McCall Wylie, we remove the complexity from legal issues for our clients. Therefore, this seminar will be delivered in a way which is straightforward and easy to understand. Our experience and expertise ensures that our advice goes beyond legal issues to include practical and everyday considerations.”

Supper will be available on arrival and there is ample parking at the venue.

To register and confirm your place at this event, log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search: Employment and Business Matters in Healthcare.