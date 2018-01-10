SelectPR is Northern Ireland’s first FinTech PR Agency

| January 10, 2018

Select PRSelectPR, Northern Ireland’s first PR Agency specialising in FinTech, officially opened its doors in Holywood.

 The agency helps technology companies, particularly those in FinTech, RegTech and HRTech, build their brands across the UK and Ireland. Over the past year it has seen strong growth, securing contacts with both national and international clients, including Harvey Nash, fscom, Adaptemy and NashTech to name a few.

Following this success, there was a clear need to develop a growth strategy and open a new office in Holywood, Co.Down. This has also resulted in the hiring of four new staff members, with plans to grow the team even further in the coming months.

The agency now has its sights set on delivering multi-channel communication strategies across the UK and Ireland. Cultivated content and a genuine passion for technology has granted this exciting new chapter for the agency.

Alan Duncan, Managing Director at SelectPR, comments, “We get that standing out from the competition to attract top talent and new customers is getting tougher for tech businesses. Our success is built on creating engaging communications campaigns for clients that deliver measurable results.

We’ve invested in and created a talented team of innovative thinkers, that work as an extension of our clients.

We have some very exciting projects in the pipeline and look forward to the months ahead as we settle into our new home in Holywood.”

