Search begins to find the Top 100 Hospitality Businesses

The search to find the Top 100 Hospitality Businesses in Northern Ireland for 2020 has been launched.

Now in its third year, Hospitality Ulster has again launched the Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards, and anyone can nominate their favourite venue.

With a focus on food, beverage and consumer experience, these are the only industry recognised awards that celebrate all that is great about our pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, shining a spotlight on the best of the hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.

The awards, launched last night on board HMS Caroline recognise the businesses, who through their premises, staff and product offer, embody the very essence of the unique hospitality industry, committed to going the extra mile to deliver an authentic customer experience that matches both their target market and customer demographic.

Top 100 Hospitality Businesses

Nominating could not be simpler and what’s more, anyone can nominate. All premises nominated go through to the judging process, regardless of the number of nominations received. Simply visit www.hutop100.org to make your nomination.

Judging will take place under the stewardship of food critic, Joris Minne, with the judging the panel including the Irish News reporter and food columnist, Allison Morris, Ulster Business editor, John Mulgrew, Sunday Life Pub Spy columnist, Edwin McFee and the highly regarded celebrity chef, Paula McIntyre MBE.

The 2020 Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards will be announced at a gala event in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast in February 2020.

The Awards are supported by partners, Bacardi Brown-Forman, Budweiser Brewing Group UK and Ireland, Coca-Cola, Counterpoint, Diageo, Dillon Bass, Heineken, Henderson Foodservice, Molson Coors, Richmond Marketing, Tennent’s NI and United Wine Merchants Ltd and media partners, Hospitality Review NI, Sunday Life, U105 and BT Sport.

Mark Stewart, Chairman of Hospitality Ulster commenting on the launch event: “We are thrilled to launch the Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards for the third consecutive year ahead of a star-studded celebration in February 2020. Our industry is brimming with superb businesses and we are committed to recognising the fantastic venues which together make up our unique hospitality offering.”

“We are thankful to the panel of industry experts who meticulously work their way through the nominated venues with such ease and our fantastic partners and sponsors who make an event of this scale possible.”