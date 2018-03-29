Screen Grab!  Global Network Giants Snap Up Pioneering ‘Pablo’

Pablo, the ground-breaking Northern Ireland-made TV series starring for the first time a child with autism, is taking to the world stage, hitting US and Canada TV screens from this week.

Marking its transatlantic debut, Pablo, which is a live action and 2D animation series written and produced by pioneering Belfast company Paper Owl Films, has been snapped up by US network giant, Universal Kids, and Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC.

Further global TV listings are in the pipeline for 2018 with distributor CAKE securing sales with Nat Geo Kids Latin America, SVT (Sweden), YLE (Finland), ABC (Australia), Hunan (China), C&J (Korea), RTHK (Hong Kong), Majid Kids TV (Middle East and Africa), Showmax (Africa), and on Netflix in multiple territories.

Pablo tells the story of a smart, funny and resourceful five-year-old boy with autism who handles his everyday situations in a novel way. Using magic crayons, he creates an imaginary Art World filled with playful animal characters which help him turn life’s little challenges into great big adventures.

The result is must-watch viewing for all the family – a visually stunning, highly amusing and truly authentic representation of what life is like for a pre-school child with autism.

Pablo is the first-ever TV programme to feature an all-autistic core cast. Additionally, every episode was inspired by the real-life experiences of children with autism and each one devised, co-written and voiced by young autistic talent.

Pablo creator, Grainne McGuinness of Paper Owl Films, said: “We wanted to create an authentic and compelling children’s TV series to encourage greater understanding and empathy around autism. We’re delighted that UK and Ireland viewers have so enjoyed the magic of Pablo and very proud that his exciting adventures are now going to be shared with millions of new children and grown-ups across the world.”

Audiences in the UK and Ireland have already given Pablo a decisive thumbs-up. Launched on CBeebies and RTEjr. in 2017, with the first half of the 52-part inaugural series televised over the peak autumn-winter season, the show has drawn record audiences and ratings. Series two is already in production.

Ed Galton, CCO and MD of CAKE and Pablo executive producer, said: “Pablo has had a tremendous response from the international market. Entertaining, unique and sensitively produced, Pablo has inspired broadcasters to really get behind the series with campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and celebrating diversity among their audiences.”

Category: Other Articles