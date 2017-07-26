Scissor Sisters Ana Matronic set for TEDxStormont Women event later this year: REGISTER HERE

Ana Matronic from the world-famous band Scissor Sisters is set to address TEDxStormont Women taking place at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on 2 November.

The Scissor Sisters frontwoman and robot obsessive, Ana Matronic has written about her love of robotics in her book ‘Robot Takeover’ which looks at 100 of the most iconic robots from popular culture. The book also explores robots in music, art and fashion.

The third in the series of TEDxStormont Women events, the theme this year will be ‘Bridges’ and will bring some of the highest profile speakers from varied backgrounds such as journalism, music, business and the arts, to Belfast for the nearly sold out event. 12 speakers in total are lined up to take part with over 250 guests expected to attend on the evening.

Standing on the iconic red dot, speakers will have 12 minutes or less to share their ideas about the ways in which we build bridges, traverse them, and sometimes even burn them, for better or worse.

Other speakers announced so far include

Elizabeth Filippouli, Founder & CEO, Global Thinkers Forum

June Burgess, Property developer, leadership coach and international equestrian

Maxine Mawhinney , International Journalist and Broadcaster

Jayne Gallagher, Managing Director, Legal-Island

Managing Director, Legal-Island Rosemary Jenkinson, Writer, Artist-in-Residence, Lyric Belfast

Writer, Artist-in-Residence, Lyric Belfast Clare Mulley, Award-winning author, historian of women and war

Vanessa Woolf, Professional storyteller

Professional storyteller Lyra McKee, Freelance journalist, writer, editor

Freelance journalist, writer, editor Naomh McElhatton, Digital educator

The event will be compered by well know former broadcaster Sarah Travers.

The event, which is locally and independently organised, brings the TEDx brand back to the iconic Stormont. Started as a four-day conference in California in 1984, TED and the TEDx programme has grown to support world-changing ideas with multiple initiatives.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.tedxstormont.com/ and further updates can be found on Twitter @TEDxStormont.

If you love it, share it

Category: Other Articles